I've Never Liked Folding Phones, But Here's Why I'm Pre-Ordering The iPhone Duo

The iPhone Duo is a passport-style foldable, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, that opens sideways into a square canvas similar to the iPad mini. Apple pairs a 5.4-inch outer display with a 7.6-inch inner display, both sharing the same aspect ratio so content scales between them. Closed, the outer screen covers 90% of the screen area of an iPhone 18 Pro. Opened, the inner display is 50% larger than the one on an iPhone 18 Pro Max, making it the largest screen Apple has ever fitted to an iPhone.

The frame is titanium with a mirror-polished finish — much like the iPhone Air — and a 3D-printed hinge cover. Apple says the opened device is the thinnest iPhone ever, at 5.2mm open and 11.3mm closed. That's not quite as thin as the iPad Pro, but it is thinner than the iPhone Air. Ceramic Shield 2 covers the outer display with reportedly three times the scratch resistance of the previous generation, and the phone carries an IP68 rating. Inside is the A20 Pro, the same chip as the iPhone 18 Pro, paired with a vapor chamber and a battery on each side. Apple rates the Duo for up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and 44 hours on the outer one.

Face ID is gone, and Touch ID returns in the side button, though you can also unlock the iPhone Duo with an Apple Watch — just like you can on a Mac. There are two rear cameras, a 48MP Fusion Main and a 48MP Fusion Ultrawide, as well as two selfie cameras, one on the inside display under the screen and another (12MP) on the cover screen. And speaking of cameras, unlike the iPhone 18, this foldable iPhone is not equipped with a telephoto lens. It's also eSIM-only worldwide, just like the iPhone Air. Apple has kept Camera Control button, which you'll probably never use, but there's no Action button and no mute switch, making the Duo the first iPhone to ship with neither. That's a long list of things removed from the most expensive iPhone ever made. I'm pre-ordering it anyway.