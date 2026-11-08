4 Anker Gadgets That Can Charge Your Retro Gaming Handhelds
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There couldn't be a worse time to buy a brand-new game console, at least as far as pricing goes. The ongoing RAM shortage has had quite the trickle-down effect, jacking up the cost of everything from graphics cards to living room game systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So, it's no surprise that folks are digging through their nostalgia archives to make use of their retro gaming handhelds. Why spend hundreds (or thousands) on a "GTA VI" machine when you can play "GTA: Liberty City Stories" on your old PlayStation Portable (PSP)?
Of course, you'll first need to make sure your vintage gaming tech powers on. Years stowed away in the dustier parts of your home aren't always kind to electronics; there's also the chance that you found the hardware with no problem, but can't find its charging accessories. Not to worry: that's where a brand like Anker comes into play. Renowned for its massive lineup of cables, USB adapters, and power banks, you can use a number of Anker accessories to top off your retro handhelds.
We handpicked the best Anker products that pair nicely with vintage gaming gear. Do keep in mind that in the case of systems like the PSP and Nintendo DS, you may also need to purchase an aftermarket USB cable; these handhelds use a proprietary connector, and tracking down the original accessories on a site like eBay may end up costing you more in the long run.
Anker 2-Port USB Charger (33 watts)
One of the most basic power adapter designs is also one of the most universal: a small brick with AC prongs and at least one USB port. We wanted to spotlight the $20 Anker 2-Port USB Charger (33 watts) for its budget-friendly pricing, but also because it features a 12-watt USB-A port. Combined with the right aftermarket cable — or the one that came with your console if it's compatible — this Anker charger is perfect for fueling up your retro handhelds.
Should you want to use the USB-C port simultaneously, the USB-A stays locked at 12 watts, while the second port pushes up to 20 watts; you'll receive the maximum output of 33 watts when using the USB-C port by itself. We also like the fact that the AC prongs are foldable, making it easy to travel with the accessory. And as for aesthetics, black and white are the only two color options.
More than 6,800 Amazon shoppers shared feedback on this Anker USB adapter, earning it a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating. Other than a few duds that customers wrote in about, most folks like the charger's compact footprint and fast-charging support for newer iPhones and Android devices. This makes it particularly appealing if you often find yourself charging your phone and game gear at the same time.
Anker Nano Travel Power Strip (67 watts)
We've all been in situations where having a power strip would very much come in handy. You just never know when a hotel room isn't going to have enough AC outlets for you, yours, and all your decades-old handhelds. To that end, there's the $40 Anker Nano Travel Power Strip (67 watts), which features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and two AC outlets. When both USB-A slots are occupied, you'll get up to a total of 15 watts across both ports, and up to 12 watts when only using one.
But let's say you want to take things to the next level: When both USB-A ports are used, both of Nano's USB-C ports can deliver up to 45 watts individually, and 20 watts (left) and 30 watts (right) when used in unison. There's no way your old handheld came with a USB-C cable, but the greater world of aftermarket wires has numerous USB-C adapters to choose from. Mind you, handhelds like the original PSP can only accept up to 10 watts in the first place, so don't go spending a bunch of money on cables that are overpowered!
On Amazon, the Nano scored 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 3,700 reviews. We'd also like to mention that Anker is one of the best brands when it comes to built-in failsafes, and this power strip is no exception. It includes a seven-point defense system, which covers everything from voltage spikes and short-circuiting to fire resistance and temperature monitoring (up to 3 million scans per day).
Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Power Bank (30 watts)
In addition to chargers and charging adapters, Anker also makes some of the best portable power banks on the market, and units like the $26 Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Power Bank (30 watts) are ideal for vintage handhelds. Featuring a built-in display that indicates how much life is left in the charger, this power bank includes a tethered USB-C cable that delivers up to 30 watts. The charger also supports pass-through charging with a maximum input of 20 watts.
The built-in USB-C cord attaches to a dummy port when it isn't being used, creating a loop you can use to hang the device from a bag or other carry-around item. Measuring 2.58 x 4.32 x 0.98 inches and weighing just 7.47 ounces, the Zolo is a breeze to travel with, and shouldn't give you any grief when scanned by TSA. The power bank is even sold in four colors: black, white, blue, and pink. Remember: older handhelds are typically capped at 10 watts or less, but that doesn't mean you can't use the bank to charge several devices at the same time.
4.5 out of 5 stars is a pretty solid Amazon rating for a product that has been rated by more than 15,500 site users. A few individuals thought the Zolo was heavier than it looked, but 79% of folks who rated the product gave it five stars.
Anker 323 Car Charger
It always pays to keep a DC adapter in your glovebox; you just never know when you're going to need to recharge a phone, tablet, or your '90s Nintendo hardware. The $16 Anker 323 Car Charger is an excellent vehicular companion that delivers up to 30 watts max via USB-C, and 22.5 watts max via USB-A. You'll also be able to use both ports at the same time for a combined 52.5 watts, which is pretty great for a dual-port car charger.
The USB-C port also supports Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology; that means it automatically adjusts wattage output to best accommodate your connected devices. You'll probably use that port more for charging a phone or tablet, but with the right aftermarket cable (or USB-C adapter), you can just as easily use it with an old handheld console. This is another Anker device that's also equipped with ActiveShield 2.0 tech, so you'll be shielded from power and temperature irregularities.
The Amazon crowd gave the Anker 323 a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating, which was based on over 8,900 reviews. It's worth mentioning that some folks had issues with the adapter falling out of the car socket, but this didn't seem to be a larger quality control issue. That said, make sure to verify the charger is compatible with your vehicle ASAP in case you need to return it.
How we chose these Anker gadgets
Retro handheld consoles were all about proprietary connectors, but thanks to low-wattage requirements, there are plenty of Anker gadgets that can top off your old Sony or Nintendo tech. Still, we wanted to be discerning when making our selections for this roundup.
We chose each of the four items based on criteria like portability, versatility, and safety features. We also didn't include any items that scored less than 4 stars on Amazon, and we referenced user feedback wherever it was applicable.