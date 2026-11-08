4 Anker Gadgets That Can Charge Your Retro Gaming Handhelds

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There couldn't be a worse time to buy a brand-new game console, at least as far as pricing goes. The ongoing RAM shortage has had quite the trickle-down effect, jacking up the cost of everything from graphics cards to living room game systems like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So, it's no surprise that folks are digging through their nostalgia archives to make use of their retro gaming handhelds. Why spend hundreds (or thousands) on a "GTA VI" machine when you can play "GTA: Liberty City Stories" on your old PlayStation Portable (PSP)?

Of course, you'll first need to make sure your vintage gaming tech powers on. Years stowed away in the dustier parts of your home aren't always kind to electronics; there's also the chance that you found the hardware with no problem, but can't find its charging accessories. Not to worry: that's where a brand like Anker comes into play. Renowned for its massive lineup of cables, USB adapters, and power banks, you can use a number of Anker accessories to top off your retro handhelds.

We handpicked the best Anker products that pair nicely with vintage gaming gear. Do keep in mind that in the case of systems like the PSP and Nintendo DS, you may also need to purchase an aftermarket USB cable; these handhelds use a proprietary connector, and tracking down the original accessories on a site like eBay may end up costing you more in the long run.