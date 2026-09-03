5 Best New Anker Accessories Unveiled At IFA 2026
Before IFA 2026 officially starts, Anker announced several products for its second-semester lineup. Highlights include an all-new MagGo Power Bank, a laptop charger, and a 3-in-1 MagStand Charging Station. These products are all powered by IA, feature improved cooling systems, and are coming in the next few weeks — conveniently coinciding with the announcement and release of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and foldable phone, expected to be unveiled at an event next week in California.
In addition to these products, which will power the current and next generation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, Anker also announced a strategy to unify all its brands under its own name. With that, Soundcore, Eufy, and more will be known as Anker, and upcoming products will be split into two categories: "For You," for everyday life, like headphones and chargers, and "For Home," which includes security cameras, sensors, robot vacuums, etc. "Category brands made sense when categories were separate. They no longer are. We're unifying everything we make," says Anker Innovation's CEO Steven Yang.
This change will help customers discover more products from the company (and, believe it or not, it has a lot more in store than just chargers) while making its brand even stronger. These are the best new Anker accessories unveiled at IFA 2026, and you should definitely keep an eye on them if you're planning to upgrade your older accessories.
Anker's MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro
With 25W wireless charging, the new MagGo Power Bank combines the latest Qi technology with a powerful cooling system. At 10,000 mAh and 220 grams, this accessory can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50 percent in 25 minutes — twice as fast as the previous generation. The accessory can charge at 45W, reaching 80 percent in 52 minutes. Still, what actually sets the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro apart is the SnapCool cooling technology. With a few holes on the bottom of the charger, the fan keeps the device below 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit, which Anker says is cooler than people's palms.
While Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models have a vapor chamber cooling system, phones in general often overheat when charged wirelessly. Plus, in situations like concerts, trips, or on the go, the phone is often already warm (and low on battery), so charging it with a power bank won't be very effective.
With this solution, Anker ensures the power bank stays cool while charging the phone, so even users without a fancy iPhone 17 Pro can get fast wireless charging speeds without overheating. Anker also includes a side display that shows the power bank's remaining battery and charging status. Available starting September 17 in the U.S., this accessory will cost $109.99 and comes in three colors.
Anker's MagStand Charging Station
BGR has a selection of great 3-in-1 charging stations worth considering. They all offer similar capabilities: charging a new iPhone at up to 25W, fast-charging new Apple Watch models, and charging AirPods. Anker's new MagStand Charging Station offers the same capabilities as other chargers and adds an active cooling system to keep the charger and accessories cool.
Another differentiator is a built-in 1.2-meter retractable cable that you can use with another product and then retract back into the station's base. The company says the cable has been tested with more than 10,000 bends and more than 20,000 retraction cycles, meaning that it should last for a long time.
With the same SnapCool technology and magnetic alignment system, Anker wants to ensure consistent charging for as long as your devices are connected. The integrated ActiveShield 5.0 monitors temperature, and you can double-tap the station screen to activate Care Mode, which is designed for long overnight sessions. It also monitors your phone's battery and charging status, so it adjusts speeds based on when you'll probably use your phone again, like the next morning. This device still doesn't have an official price point or release date.
Anker's Nano Charging Station
One of the best products for someone with several devices, like a couple of laptops and phones, a tablet, and so on, is a Charging Station. BGR recently tested Satechi's 240W 6-in-1 option. However, for those looking for something more compact, Anker just unveiled its 150W 6-in-1 Charging Station. According to the company, this brings "desktop-level charging into a compact, travel-ready format." The most interesting thing about this accessory compared to a wireless charging station is that, while both require a single power outlet, this accessory can charge more devices at faster speeds.
With four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, this device delivers up to 100W through USB-C 1 and USB-C 2. The company uses its PowerIQ 4.0 technology to intelligently decide how much power each port should use, so bigger devices get priority to charge faster; as they get closer to a full charge, the device can allocate more power to other products. Anker also says this Nano Charging Station is a great companion for hotel rooms, airports, waiting lounges, train stations, or shared workspaces.
Measuring around 149.5 by 67.5 by 22 millimeters and weighing less than 300 grams, the company also made the U.S. version feature a 90-degree folding flat plug to reduce the accessory's size when packing it in a backpack, luggage, and so on. This device will be available on September 9 for $79.99.
Anker's Desktop USB-C Hub
Another new device introduced at IFA 2026 is an industry-first Desktop USB-C Hub. What sets this product apart from current offerings is that it's the only hub with dual-display high refresh rate. That means customers can use additional monitors at up to 240 Hz at 2K or up to 144 Hz at 4K. With a dual display, users can take advantage of 4K at 120 Hz or 2K at 240 Hz. Anker says this USB-C Hub is perfect for content creators, gamers, or other productivity setups.
The hub features an integrated 2-inch display that shows real-time charging power, transmission rate, current temperature, how many ports are in use, and the connection status for each port. Anker also goes above and beyond with a Pomodoro timer, wellness reminders (it's time to get up and step away from your computer for a second), and customizable wallpapers.
To help customers get the most out of this product, most interfaces are on the back. Still, the company offers a clean layout to reduce visible cable clutter, which can happen when you're using the station at full capacity. Still, users have access to a main USB-C port with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds, plus SD and microSD ports. In total, Anker promotes this hub as a 10-in-1 accessory. The Desktop USB-C Hub will be available in the U.S. starting September 15 for $99.99.
Anker's 4-in-1 Nano Universal Charger
Last but not least, Anker has a new 4-in-1 Nano Universal Charger. With up to 100W of power, it's another pocket option for international travel, with a built-in plug system that lets you power your devices in the United States, Europe, or the United Kingdom. With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, customers can charge up to four devices simultaneously.
To help customers avoid region-related issues, the universal charger intelligently recognizes 100 to 275 volts, so you never fry the accessory or your other products. Like other new Anker devices, this one features PowerIQ 4.0 technology to distribute power based on what you have connected. Both USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports support up to 100 watts, so customers can charge laptops and tablets at full speed while still using the other two ports.
Anker notes the charger measures 95 by 50.3 by 40.3 millimeters and weighs about 262 grams. With ActiveShield 4.0 technology, Anker protects devices against overvoltage, automatic power-off, and more. Anker's Nano Universal Charger will be available in the U.S. starting September 7 for $ 79.99.