5 Best New Anker Accessories Unveiled At IFA 2026

Before IFA 2026 officially starts, Anker announced several products for its second-semester lineup. Highlights include an all-new MagGo Power Bank, a laptop charger, and a 3-in-1 MagStand Charging Station. These products are all powered by IA, feature improved cooling systems, and are coming in the next few weeks — conveniently coinciding with the announcement and release of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and foldable phone, expected to be unveiled at an event next week in California.

In addition to these products, which will power the current and next generation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, Anker also announced a strategy to unify all its brands under its own name. With that, Soundcore, Eufy, and more will be known as Anker, and upcoming products will be split into two categories: "For You," for everyday life, like headphones and chargers, and "For Home," which includes security cameras, sensors, robot vacuums, etc. "Category brands made sense when categories were separate. They no longer are. We're unifying everything we make," says Anker Innovation's CEO Steven Yang.

This change will help customers discover more products from the company (and, believe it or not, it has a lot more in store than just chargers) while making its brand even stronger. These are the best new Anker accessories unveiled at IFA 2026, and you should definitely keep an eye on them if you're planning to upgrade your older accessories.