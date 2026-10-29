China's $1.5 Million AI-Generated Movie Is A Box Office Disaster No One Wants To See

In what can only be described as no surprise, an entirely AI-generated movie out of China has flopped at the box office in the country. Costing $1.5 million, "Sanxingdui: Future Past" only managed to scrape in $181,000 despite flooding theaters with over 10,000 showings on its debut date. According to reports, Bona Film Group, the company behind the slop-flick, had nearly 100 people working on it over two years. The plot follows a future where AI systems run the world as everything goes wrong.

It's clear that despite a huge uptick in AI development in China, with a reported 700-million-strong user base, no one is interested in seeing a wholly AI-generated film. It turns out people want something a little more human-made when going to the cinema. The reason for the film's failure at the box office was explained by Jiang Defu, an executive at the studio. According to Jiang, being the "first" with this kind of film in the country presented a challenge: "We are the first to try it, the first to get a theatrical release permit, and the first to be tested by the audience ... I think that is not easy at all."

As reported by AFP, some of those who attended the film weren't impressed. One person said it "falls short" of human-based productions, adding that maybe in the future it'll be worth the ticket price. According to AFP, when a representative from the website attended the screening, only four people were there.