Acer's Powerful New Gaming Handheld Eats The Steam Deck For Breakfast, But It Isn't Cheap

The million-dollar question is how the Predator Atlas 8's $1,300 price and specs compare to other handheld options. Ergonomically (while still subjective), Acer's premium handheld is quite good, despite its heavier design, at least according to some outlets that got to preview it ahead of release. However, the biggest selling point is that it marks one of Intel's biggest entries into handheld gaming, outside its partnership with MSI. Previously, most of the popular devices on the market have all been powered by AMD.

Acer isn't alone at the $1,300 price point. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 is also asking that much, though it comes with a 1TB drive, as well as other standout goodies like two months of Xbox Game Pass Premium. One Reddit user has done the legwork and pitted the specs of the two devices against each other, noting that the Acer Predator Atlas 8 clearly wins on performance alone, by 30-40% in "Gears of War: E-Day" and "Cyberpunk 2077" at medium presets, full resolution at 25W. That's not surprising, since the ROG Xbox Ally X20 still uses the same chip as the $600 ROG Xbox Ally X, with a few hardware upgrades, most notably an OLED screen, an improved built-in gamepad, better cooling and thermals, and added microSD Express compatibility. Our reviewer noted that the price difference between the two Allys makes it hard to recommend the X20.

The other notable contender is the $1,800 MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, since it is also powered by the same processor, the Intel Arc G3 Extreme. The specs are similar, except that MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, compared to the Predator Atlas 8's 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD configuration. That's pretty much it. Those storage options make the $500 difference. Otherwise, reviewers and spec watchers say they're effectively the same.