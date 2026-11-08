This One Setting In The Starlink App Can Dramatically Improve Your Internet Speed

The Starlink app offers a simple way for users to improve Wi-Fi speeds with a single tap. This is done by toggling on the "Split network" option for your Wi-Fi connection, which separates the faster 5 GHz frequency from the slower 2.4 GHz one. Starlink, by default, hosts a combined network with a unified band connection, where the router intelligently selects which frequency to connect your devices to without user input. However, connecting devices that don't require a 5 GHz band's faster speeds (smart home gadgets, wearables, and security devices) to a unified connection can cause network congestion. Splitting the bands allows you to isolate these devices and save bandwidth for devices you should always connect to a 5 GHz band.

Manually connecting devices that require higher speeds to 5 GHz also forces them to stay on that frequency. With a combined network or simultaneous dual-band system, your router can randomly switch a device's connection to the 2.4 GHz band, causing latency spikes and speed drops. As such, connecting your gaming console or smart TV to the 5 GHz connection can greatly increase how reliable Starlink is.

Making the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands function as separate networks can also help with device compatibility. Older electronics or certain smart home and security devices that do not support a 5 GHz connection may struggle to connect to a combined network. Splitting the connection and manually connecting these to the 2.4 GHz band resolves this issue.