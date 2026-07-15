4 Devices You Should Always Connect To 5GHz Wi-Fi (And 4 That Can Stay On 2.4GHz)

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A cool thing your Wi-Fi router can do is use two network bands, which you can choose depending on whether you prioritize speed or range. 2.4GHz bands are slower and have a network cap, but they're more stable and can cover more ground if you have a big house. Meanwhile, if you want to unlock the highest possible wireless data transfer speeds and haven't placed your devices too far from the router, 5GHz is the way to go. There's also the growing prevalence of 6GHz network bands, although it's still a long way off from becoming the norm across most households connected to the internet.

This means you'll usually have to choose between 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi when selecting the best network to connect your device to. Don't make this common Wi-Fi mistake and just assume that your router's 5GHz network band is the way to go — in certain instances, it's far more prudent to stick to a 2.4GHz connection instead. Once you optimize all your devices and ensure they're connected to the correct network, you'll notice just how smoothly your network chugs along and enjoy the ease with which your devices connect to the internet.