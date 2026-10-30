These 4 Unique Computers Just Earned A Spot On Time's Best Inventions Of 2026 List
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With 2026 slowly coming to an end (for better or worse), publications are starting to unveil their best of tech for the year — naturally, BGR already handed out our own best of tech awards. Computers are no stranger to delivering innovations, and 2026 has seen its fair share of unique devices. For Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2026, the Asus Zenbook Duo, Framework Laptop 13 Pro, and Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 9 all made the cut, though the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC's approach to hardware may help redefine how we think of a computer in the first place.
The Asus Zenbook Duo makes the list for its dual screens and unique layout, whereas the Framework Laptop 13 Pro impresses by being fully repairable while still offering a pro experience. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad offers a battery different from the typical lithium-ion expectations, whereas the HP manages to fit an entire computer inside a compact keyboard. Users may have their own opinions on what constitutes a fantastic experience on a computer, but it's certainly hard to ignore the innovations many of these devices deliver.
Despite 2026 being an incredibly difficult time for tech enthusiasts, the devices listed above prove that companies are striving to deliver something new to consumers. Of course, given the rising cost of components, some may still be looking at the best laptops to buy used in 2026, which is certainly understandable. However, it's not just Time Magazine complimenting these devices, as we'll soon see.
What's the best computer brand in the world in 2026?
Determining the best computer brand in the world is like determining the best desert — it depends on a user's wants and needs. However, the devices that made Time Magazine's best of list are certainly trying their hardest to innovate. The Asus Zenbook, for example, features a detachable Bluetooth keyboard that reveals a second 14-inch touchscreen. It's not just a gimmick, however, as PCMag called the Zenbook Duo "sensational and surprisingly affordable."
The Framework Laptop 13 Pro, meanwhile, received plenty of compliments from Time, but the device truly stands out for virtually every part being repairable. ZDNet noted the device's premium hardware, though the reviewer does note that the RAM shortage caused the price of the laptop to noticeably increase. In terms of battery innovations, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 9 made Time's list for being the first laptop battery featuring silicone anode. Users across the r/thinkpad subreddit appreciate the improved battery life, though some note the cooling system can be difficult to clean.
Lastly, the HP Eliteboard G1a Next Gen AI PC is something truly special, as the company was able to fit an entire computer inside a keyboard that weighs less than two pounds, which certainly focuses on portability. However, while one reviewer at XDA Developers found the device novel (comparing it to an old-school Commodore 64), they also found it to be expensive and underpowered. While it didn't make Time's list, there's also the fact that the latest MacBook Pro is seeing its biggest change from Apple in years, cementing the fact that computer manufacturers still have plenty of tricks up their sleeve.