Patrick Stewart's Final Movie Before Avengers: Doomsday Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video
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It's a sad day today as we bid farewell to Patrick Stewart, a revered actor who entertained the world for six decades in movies, TV shows, and theater. Particularly renowned for his work in both the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, Stewart's final onscreen appearance looks to be Professor X in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" film, scheduled for release on December 16, 2026. It'll be a tough watch for sure, but we're willing to bet it's going to be another powerhouse performance from the legendary talent.
But you don't have to wait two months to see some of Stewart's more recent acting. In fact, one of the best live-action/animation hybrids to debut this year features a great bit of voice work from Stewart. It's a movie called "The Sheep Detectives" that dropped in May 2026, and right now, you'll be able to stream the title for free on Prime Video if you're paying for an Amazon Prime membership. Starring Hugh Jackman as a shepherd who routinely reads murder-mystery novels to his flock, the titular sheep believe their keeper was actually murdered.
The flock sets to work sleuthing, using their knowledge of all things literary and noir, to try and figure out who killed their trusted human. Stewart voices Sir Ritchfield, one of the many sheep involved in the investigation, alongside other voice performances from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, and Nicholas Braun.
The Sheep Detectives earned a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, 72/100 on Metacritic
Praise for Stewart's voice role in "The Sheep Detective" can be found across multiple publications. Peter Travers of the Travers Take singled out the performance as "haughty." At the same time, numerous other critics praised Stewart for bringing a grand sense of theatricality to the role, alongside some good old-fashioned humor. It's a family-friendly film that probably flew under a lot of radars, but it's a heart-warmer you shouldn't miss.
We'd also like to call attention to the movie's source material: a 2005 novel titled "Three Bags Full," written by Leonie Swann. The original text is in German, but the book has been translated into more than 30 languages, many of which can be purchased on Amazon. You can also buy or rent "The Sheep Detectives" on Apple TV or Fandango (both $15); the movie is available on Blu-ray and DVD, too.
Patrick Stewart's final years saw the actor returning to the Star Trek universe once more as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: Picard," which ran for three seasons between 2020-2023. He also provided voice work for Riz Ahmed's 2026 comedy-drama series "Bait." His final credited stage role was in 2016 as Hirst in Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land."