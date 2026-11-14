5 Essential Wireless Gaming Controllers For PC Enthusiasts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before competition like Sony and Microsoft came along, many gamers turned to the PC for alternative options to dominant consoles from companies like Nintendo and Sega. PCs offered better internal hardware than such systems, as well as more capacity for immersive gaming experiences. While gaming consoles were initially focused on arcade-style games, the PC offered adventures like The Oregon Trail in the 1980s, Doom in the 1990s, and World of Warcraft in the 2000s. But as gaming consoles evolved, so did the ways the games were played. With the arrival of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, the controllers paired with gaming consoles began to evolve as well, including the introduction of wireless options.

This evolution in the gaming landscape has led to wireless controllers now being compatible with just about every gaming platform and system. And while consoles have caught up to and even surpassed the PC in many ways, the PC remains the preferred point of immersion for a lot of gamers. Because of this, many of the best controller brands now make wireless models specifically for use with the PC. Many are fairly mundane and easy to pass by, but some of these modern controls offer features that are essential for any PC setup. With an option for high-level PC gamers, an option for budget-minded beginners, and a few options in between, we've selected what we feel are essential wireless gaming controllers for everyday PC enthusiasts.