4 Reasons To Buy A Refurbished Business Laptop
When purchasing a business laptop, deciding between a new and a used machine can feel like an impossible task. On one hand, you don't want to miss out on the cutting-edge performance a new laptop brings, but on the other, you likely have a budget to stick to. Buying a business laptop isn't just about raw performance, though. Amongst other things, business laptops must have multi-layered security like a Trusted Platform Module, or TPM, advanced fingerprint scanners, and infrared cameras.
If your use case requires a similar, trusted machine, but you don't have much budget to work with, you may want to consider a refurbished option. These machines can offer economical alternatives without compromising on performance. That's because these laptops are almost always professionally inspected devices that have been wiped and restored to full working condition by the manufacturer or retailer you're buying from. However, cost isn't the only reason refurbished business laptops are a good choice.
These laptops offer users the premium feel of top-ranking brands, such as Apple, Lenovo, and Dell. Refurbished laptops also have a warranty, anywhere from 90 days to a year, making them a safer investment compared to buying used products, where reliability may be less clear. Before you spend heavily on a new flagship laptop, here's why you should consider the refurbished route instead.
The most budget-friendly option on the market
The biggest benefit of buying a refurbished business laptop is the money you save compared to purchasing a brand-new high-powered laptop. Refurbished laptops can be up to 50% cheaper compared to new laptops with newer chips but otherwise similar specs. If you're buying a model that's only a few years old, chances are you'll find all the necessary specifications you'd look for in a new laptop. Not only that, refurbished laptops can be upgraded through third parties as well. This means increased RAM, expanded SSD storage, longer battery life, and other tweaks that make the machine more compelling.
Those savings may mean you don't spend as much on the newer chips, but instead you'll still get business laptop-specific features, like more durable components and a more rugged chassis.
Reliability and manufacturer warranties offer peace of mind
Pricing aside, reliability is a major concern when it comes to buying refurbished or used devices. You might be saving a few hundred dollars, but it's only worthwhile if the laptop is durable. Since refurbished laptops are closely examined, repaired, and cleaned by the manufacturer, they're more reliable compared to used laptops bought from individual retailers. The manufacturer will also replace damaged and overused hardware with new parts to both improve performance and extend the product's life.
Refurbished laptops also come with warranties, albeit sometimes ones compared to brand-new laptops. Brand-name manufacturers typically provide a warranty of up to 12 months. This allows you to take the device home knowing that the manufacturer can be held accountable if a problem arises. The only aspect where customers must exercise caution is picking the seller. Since some refurbished products aren't tied to the official company itself, and you'll have to deal with the seller instead. Some manufacturers provide a certified manufacturer-refurbished guarantee, which is designed to avoid future hassle.
Durability that is meant to last
One of the biggest drawbacks of buying used laptops is durability. Regardless of how reliable the seller is, used laptops are a coin flip when it comes to durability, and that's mostly because they're sold in the same condition they were brought in. But even though refurbished laptops replace worn-out parts, that's not the only reason they are considered durable.
Striking a good balance between the structural durability of the product and the seller's credibility is key if you want to make a smart purchase. Even though a reliable seller guarantees quality inspection and replacement of faulty parts, they cannot change the baseline build quality of the laptop itself. This responsibility lies solely with the manufacturer and the original model's durability. So, when you buy a refurbished flagship business laptop, such as a ThinkPad T-series or HP EliteBook, you're buying a machine designed to meet strict standards, like the MIL-STD-810G test standards from the U.S. military. Those machines are expected to withstand high-stress situations and typically last longer as a result.
Refurbished laptops are eco-friendly and help reduce waste
Reuse, reduce, recycle is a motto we're all familiar with, and refurbished business laptops help practically implement that motto. The basis of refurbished laptops is to extend the life of existing laptops by replacing broken or damaged hardware while utilizing pre-existing ones that work fine. This helps the environment in two ways: it reduces the demand for new materials in the market, as well as reusing working parts that would otherwise be thrown away alongside the damaged hardware.
While this may not be a significant deciding factor for some customers, it certainly helps make the product more compelling. The sustainability of refurbished laptops lets users enjoy top-tier features while also helping the environment reduce waste. In an age where climate awareness is at an all-time high, companies that lead with eco-friendly directives remain in good standing with the general consumer base.