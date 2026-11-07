There's Simply No Point In Buying A 1TB Smartphone If You're This Type Of User

A 1TB smartphone sounds great on paper, but if you look at your habits, it might end up being an unnecessary luxury. Generally, most people don't necessarily need 1TB of storage. Plenty of modern phones come with as much as 256GB of storage as a standard, with a step up to 512GB if you need. Either option should be more than enough for the average, everyday user.

The main reason is that only a few things take up sizable amounts of storage, such as videos, high-res photos, and some apps, particularly games — and particularly those types of users that store more, the 128GB starting size for many budget phones these days can feel small after a few years of use.

There are options other than getting more on-device storage. Even if you aren't sure how much you'll eventually need, cloud storage is always a viable option. And if that isn't appealing, you can also use local storage options, like a flash drive or external device, to archive your images and videos, then delete them from your phone after transferring.

A key reason to consider these options is that the tech component crisis has made 1TB smartphone models quite expensive, and they've always been seen as premium. Ultimately, the upfront cost might not be worth it compared to a subscription, especially if you don't plan to keep things stored on your phone long-term.