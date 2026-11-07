There's Simply No Point In Buying A 1TB Smartphone If You're This Type Of User
A 1TB smartphone sounds great on paper, but if you look at your habits, it might end up being an unnecessary luxury. Generally, most people don't necessarily need 1TB of storage. Plenty of modern phones come with as much as 256GB of storage as a standard, with a step up to 512GB if you need. Either option should be more than enough for the average, everyday user.
The main reason is that only a few things take up sizable amounts of storage, such as videos, high-res photos, and some apps, particularly games — and particularly those types of users that store more, the 128GB starting size for many budget phones these days can feel small after a few years of use.
There are options other than getting more on-device storage. Even if you aren't sure how much you'll eventually need, cloud storage is always a viable option. And if that isn't appealing, you can also use local storage options, like a flash drive or external device, to archive your images and videos, then delete them from your phone after transferring.
A key reason to consider these options is that the tech component crisis has made 1TB smartphone models quite expensive, and they've always been seen as premium. Ultimately, the upfront cost might not be worth it compared to a subscription, especially if you don't plan to keep things stored on your phone long-term.
Cloud storage isn't as scary as you think
The biggest argument against cloud storage is privacy. Tech critics will point out that your data isn't safe in the cloud, since it basically means trusting someone else with your documents, images, and any personal content that may be included — but this isn't as big of a deal as long as you aren't storing highly sensitive files, medical documents, or financial records.
There's also still a price involved, as most of the secure, privacy-focused cloud storage services require a premium subscription. For example, Apple iCloud gives you 5GB of free storage, but an additional 2 TB costs around $10 a month, or about $120 extra a year. Another example is Proton Drive, from the namesake privacy-focused email provider. Proton Drive Unlimited averages $10 a month for 500GB when billed annually, totaling about $120. It's similar to Apple iCloud, but it offers less storage and includes a VPN, mail, and more. Many tech enthusiasts say it's worthwhile.
Even paying $120 extra per year over a couple of years is cheaper than that 1TB phone. Upgrading from the 1TB version of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra to their respective 512GB models costs $400 more. Meanwhile, if $120 is too much, Google includes extra storage with a complimentary Google AI Pro subscription with a few flagships or for eligible college students.
Most users keep their smartphones for around three years, sometimes longer, so the difference in price between cloud storage and extra space on your phone can seem pretty even. Then you have to factor in that subscription fees can change during that timeframe, so that consistent one-time $400 charge starts to look better.
Still, even with the upsides for upgrading upfront, one perk of cloud storage is that you aren't locked into the costs. If you realize you don't need that much storage, you can scale down or cancel.
So who is the 1TB smartphone storage actually for?
While casual and average smartphone users don't really need a 1TB option, it still makes sense for others. Digital creators who edit and create content locally love the extra storage for long-form video and audio recordings, particularly because they don't have to worry about compression or transferring files.
Power users who want to do everything on their device, as one would with a computer, may want to have as much local storage as possible without risking privacy — or hobbyists who play gaming apps excessively, especially with live service titles like "Wuthering Waves" and "Genshin Impact," know that these can easily take between 35GB-60 GB of space. Lastly, another group that might prefer the 1TB option is those who want to watch streaming content offline, like seasonal TV series, HD movies, podcasts. Many services like Spotify or Netflix now offer download options for people on the go or in places without a network. For them, downloading gigabytes of offline content is better than nothing. But most smartphone users mainly use their devices for social media, texting, calling, and downloading a few apps, so 1TB to 2TB of phone storage is often overkill.