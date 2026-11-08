How Long Should An Oura Ring Battery Typically Last?

Smart rings, such as the Oura, are a good option for fitness, sleep, and health tracking, particularly for those who want to cut down their screen time. They gather much of the same data as smartwatches with a less obtrusive design and, critically, greater battery life. Though some watches, particularly ones with less robust features, can last well over a week, many models, including the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, need to be charged almost every day. In contrast, smart ring battery life is best measured in days, not hours, which is pretty important for those interested in their sleep data.

How long your Oura Ring battery should last depends on the model. Here's how long the manufacturer says each ring should last before needing to be recharged:

Oura Ring 3: Up to 7 days

Oura Ring 4: 5–8 days

Oura Ring 5: 6–9 days

That being said, battery life varies. Around a year after the Oura Ring 4 was released, many users began reporting significantly reduced battery life, down to around 2–3 days. According to reviews, including BGR's own Oura Ring 5 review, the latest device is hitting the promised range, though it's too soon to say how it'll hold up with age. Batteries naturally degrade over time, impacting capacity and overall performance, especially if you don't take proper care of your device. Additionally, your ring size determines maximum battery life — larger rings have slightly larger batteries, so they'll last longer than smaller-sized ones.