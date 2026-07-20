Apple Watch Vs. Galaxy Watch: Which Battery Lasts Longer?

Both Apple and Samsung offer smartwatches that pair nicely with your iPhone or Android. The latest models, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, are both great tools for tracking fitness, sleep, and other health metrics while keeping you connected to your messages, calls, and various notifications when you aren't looking at your phone. More than smartphones, smartwatches need a long-lasting battery that will keep your device going throughout the day and (if you want it to monitor your sleep) overnight. So a smartwatch should have at least 24 hours of battery life.

While the choice between these smartwatches largely comes down to which ecosystem you're already in, as Apple and Samsung's wearables aren't compatible with the other's smartphones, it's worth comparing them based on battery life. Based on each company's own listed device specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 should win with up to 30 hours of use compared to the Apple Watch Series 11's 24 hours of normal use (up to 38 hours in low power mode). In practice, though, Apple Watch usually comes out on top.

When comparing the two devices, PCMag found the Galaxy Watch missed its listed battery life at 26 hours, while the Apple Watch far exceeded its expected results, staying powered for 43 hours. A CNET test found both lasted around 30 hours, with the Apple Watch ranging between 27 to 32 hours, meaning it lasts longer than expected and, often, longer than the Galaxy Watch. That said, if battery life is your primary concern, you should look at other smartwatches.