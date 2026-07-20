Apple Watch Vs. Galaxy Watch: Which Battery Lasts Longer?
Both Apple and Samsung offer smartwatches that pair nicely with your iPhone or Android. The latest models, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, are both great tools for tracking fitness, sleep, and other health metrics while keeping you connected to your messages, calls, and various notifications when you aren't looking at your phone. More than smartphones, smartwatches need a long-lasting battery that will keep your device going throughout the day and (if you want it to monitor your sleep) overnight. So a smartwatch should have at least 24 hours of battery life.
While the choice between these smartwatches largely comes down to which ecosystem you're already in, as Apple and Samsung's wearables aren't compatible with the other's smartphones, it's worth comparing them based on battery life. Based on each company's own listed device specs, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 should win with up to 30 hours of use compared to the Apple Watch Series 11's 24 hours of normal use (up to 38 hours in low power mode). In practice, though, Apple Watch usually comes out on top.
When comparing the two devices, PCMag found the Galaxy Watch missed its listed battery life at 26 hours, while the Apple Watch far exceeded its expected results, staying powered for 43 hours. A CNET test found both lasted around 30 hours, with the Apple Watch ranging between 27 to 32 hours, meaning it lasts longer than expected and, often, longer than the Galaxy Watch. That said, if battery life is your primary concern, you should look at other smartwatches.
Other smartwatches last longer than Apple or Samsung watches
First, if you want a wearable focused on fitness and health tracking, go with a fitness band over a smartwatch. Not only are they more specialized, but their battery life is best measured in days, not hours. Some wearable gadgets with unusually long battery life could even last you a month on one charge, making Apple and Samsung's smartwatches seem less impressive.
If you're looking for a long-lasting device with more robust features, there are plenty of smartwatches with better battery life than Apple Watch Series 11, including the premium Ultra models of both Apple and Samsung's devices. You could also consider Garmin smartwatches, as they're designed for athletes and the outdoorsy and can stay powered for weeks. The company even offers solar-powered models like the Garmin Instinct 3, which can get enough power from three hours of bright and direct light to last an entire day, meaning that it technically has unlimited battery life.
For most, though, sticking with an Apple, Samsung, or Google-made smartwatch designed to seamlessly communicate with your smartphones is the best option. Fortunately, if you're worried your smartwatch's battery is draining too fast, there are easy ways to increase battery life on Samsung Galaxy Watch and maximize your Apple Watch's battery health and lifespan.