5 Wearable Gadgets With Unusually Long Battery Life

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Wearables are an excellent extension of your main device. A stand-in, if you will, for your phone, allowing you to see notifications at a glance, track health stats and activity and much more. Smartwatches and smart rings are solid examples of this. But at their core, they're still electronics like anything else running on a battery. I don't know about you, but I'm of the mind that I don't usually want more devices that I have to charge on a daily basis, wearables especially. A huge qualifier for something like a smartwatch is the battery life on a single charge. The longer it can last, the longer you can wear the device and stay away from cords, charging stands or adapters.

But the more features and hardware are tacked onto a device, the shorter the battery life is, generally. That's not always the case, necessarily, and if something is optimized to be more efficient with power, real usage may work out better. Yet again, generally speaking, a wearable with more features like GPS tracking, mobile connectivity, Wi-Fi, and so on will have less battery life. Onboard GPS is actually the smartwatch feature most likely to kill battery life. That can make it challenging to find a device that meets a stipulation you have set for battery capacity. With that in mind, we've put together a quick list of gadgets with unusually long battery life. Devices that truly allow you to spread your wings and fly far from the coop — in this case, the coop being the charger.