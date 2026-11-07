5 Clever Siri Commands You Should Be Using While Cooking

The most basic but easily the most useful Siri command you can use while cooking is setting a timer. You'll almost always need at least one to make sure your meals turn out exactly as expected. To start a single timer, say, "Siri, set a timer for 15 minutes." Siri will then run your timer and keep it visible on the Siri panel and Lock Screen so that you can check on it later. Once the timer is up, it will ring as normal.

If you'll be using multiple timers during your cooking session, you can either ask Siri in a single command or create each one as you go. Setting timers in a single command is useful when you have different things cooking at the same time. Otherwise, you can set them individually, and Siri will start each new timer without messing with your other active timers. If you do use multiple timers, though, it's best to name each one to avoid confusion. Say, "Siri, start a 30-minute timer called chicken," or "Siri, set an egg timer for seven minutes." The timer names will appear on the Lock Screen and Siri panel, and when one goes off, you'll see its name at the top of the screen.

Besides starting a timer, you can also ask Siri for updates. For instance, you can ask, "How much time is left on my pasta timer?" to check on a specific one. Or you can say, "Show all my timers," or "What timers do I have running?" to view the active timers and their remaining time. You can also stop or pause one or all timers anytime using Siri.