Your PC Can Run More Apps At Once - Here's How

If you've noticed that your PC is getting sluggish after opening several apps, like Chrome, Slack, Trello, and Microsoft Excel, it's struggling to manage system resources. The most likely culprit is RAM, as this is where it stores the temporary data and instructions the apps need to run smoothly. You're more likely to run into high RAM utilization if your computer or laptop has 8GB of RAM or less because modern workflows demand 16GB or more. This is ideal for giving the apps more headroom to run. So this boils down to targeting certain apps to reduce their impact on RAM.

If this were a few years ago, the simple answer would have been to get more RAM. However, RAM prices have skyrocketed due to shortages caused by the increased demand in AI. They have gotten so high that a YouTuber who goes by Dr. Semiconductor is making their own RAM. Not to mention, if you're using a mini PC or an ultrabook, the RAM is soldered in, so you can't upgrade it. You might just need to learn to work with what you have, and it's very much doable, even if you have 8GB of RAM or less.

For instance, you can uninstall any apps you don't need, which can have the added benefit of reducing the number of apps working in the background, utilizing more memory. Disabling apps that load when your PC boots up and enabling memory-saver mode in your web browser also frees up RAM.