How To Fix The 5 Most Common Problems With Google Home Automations

Among the new features Google Home added in 2026 were improvements to automations. Some of the new automation options include features for managing your home's security, lighting, media, and more. Many people have developed their favorite ways to use these features with Google Home, doing things like turning on a heater for a pickup truck's engine block at a certain time each morning and providing daily reminders for kids about starting homework.

However, these extra automation features might generate complexities when running them. You may find yourself needing to troubleshoot certain commands and features because they aren't working quite like you expected. Some of the most common problems that people are experiencing with Google Home automations include automations not starting when you arrive at or leave from home, routines not running for certain people in your household, automations still trying to run even after you deleted the associated third-party app, routines failing to start when expected, and errors in custom, advanced home automations created with the script editor.

It's worth noting that some issues that appear to relate to automations may actually result from common problems with Google Home devices. If you're struggling to make a particular feature work, always check the status of the hardware device. Additionally, Google specifies that automations are only offered to simplify day-to-day life. You should not use them for critical applications where someone could suffer an injury if they don't work correctly, because there's no guarantee they'll always run as intended.