5 Common Problems With Google Home Devices

Google Home and Nest devices are fantastic bits of equipment to base a smart home around, on paper and when they're working, at least. I've been part of the Google Home ecosystem for nearly ten years now, and it's hardly been smooth sailing. I've powered through as I simply don't want to buy into a new ecosystem, but I'm not far off ditching my Google Home speakers for pastures new.

Out of 10,000 people, seven out of ten report frequent issues, and my daily morning arguments with my kitchen speaker trying to get it to broadcast to the kids' room are wearing thin. So I thought I'd help out my struggling readers with some of the most common Google Home device issues and how to fix them.

Having Google Home connected to power switches, doorbells, security cameras, thermostats, and more is the general idea of what a smart home should be, but connection drops, misheard commands and failing routines ruin the IoT future many want for their smart homes, pushing them to open-source solutions like Home Assistant. Here are some of the most common Google Home device issues, with some tips on making that smart home investment work for you again.