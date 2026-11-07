Should You Replace A Fitbit Battery Or Just Buy A New Device?

Your Fitbit dying mid-workout is a nuisance. The battery jumps straight from 20% to dead, and the device you used to charge weekly now gives you the battery-low warning every other day. If this sounds familiar, your Fitbit might be in its final moments. This isn't uncommon, since most Fitbits last 2 to 5 years, depending on usage. But this raises the question: Do you simply replace the battery, or do you have to buy a new device altogether?

If you're stuck between replacing and buying a new device, knowing the hardware design will make the decision easier. Like most modern devices, recent Fitbit watches have batteries that are glued or pressed into a sealed housing. Replacing the battery would require you to remove the seal in order to place the new battery, and that can lead to several other issues. The biggest one being losing your warranty. Plus, there's the issue of finding and purchasing a new Fitbit battery, which is a task in itself.

Discarding a functioning Fitbit, on the other hand, isn't economical. While Fitbit prices seem to have come down slightly for select models, buying a new one, like the Google Fitbit Air, will set you back about $100. Before you make the decision, here are the trade-offs between both choices, and how you can prolong your current Fitbit's battery health to extend its lifespan.