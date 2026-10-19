4 Cool New Features Your Fitbit Air Is Getting In October 2026

While the new Fitbit Edge is set to release in late October, the older Fitbit Air remains one of the best affordable fitness trackers you can buy today. It doesn't offer the same experience as a full smartwatch, but the Fitbit Air's comfortable build and versatile set of health and wellness tracking features make it a great alternative to Whoop and other screenless fitness bands.

While the Fitbit Air already comes with most features you'd want from a fitness tracker, Google recently announced several additions and improvements coming alongside the Fitbit Edge later in the month. These include the ability to passively track blood pressure trends and insulin resistance levels, which are all part of Google's new AI-based Health Guardian suite.

Existing features like automatic workout detection are also being improved, and Google has also announced several partnerships with other health organizations to offer cross-platform compatibility with a variety of third-party services, devices, and apps. Some of these features are already rolling out, while users can expect others closer to the end of the month.