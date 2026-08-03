Skip The Smart Ring Hype And Try One Of These Affordable Fitness Trackers Instead

Smart rings are all the rage right now, offering passive tracking from your finger. There are no distractions from a screen or audio alerts — everything happens in the app. Virtually every smart ring allows you to initiate a workout from the companion app, and many also have activity detection to sense when you're doing a certain type of exercise and automatically track it. There are a lot of benefits to a smart ring, but you can get a similar experience with affordable fitness trackers, too. I have tested tons of fitness trackers, smartwatches, and smart rings. If an affordable fitness tracker is the device you have in mind, the world is your oyster when it comes to options.

Those who prefer wearing something on their wrist versus their finger can still get a screen-free experience with new trackers like the Google Fitbit Air or Garmin CIRQA. Meanwhile, simple and affordable fitness trackers with small screens, such as the Xiaomi Smart Band 10, provide access to pertinent details on your wrist, but aren't as in-your-face as smartwatches with larger screens and app connectivity. We've narrowed our favorite affordable fitness trackers down to five choices, and each one offers a set of features that eclipses what a hyped-up smart ring can do.