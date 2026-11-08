Should You Use Nvidia RTX Video HDR, Super Resolution, Or Both?

Nvidia's RTX Video HDR and Super Resolution (VSR) are graphics-boosting AI features that you can enable through Nvidia's GPU software. RTX Video HDR, different from in-game HDR, boosts color dynamic range by converting standard dynamic range video streams into vibrant HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) for HDR-compatible monitors. Essentially, it uses AI and the RTX Tensor Cores to dynamically remap the video (coloring) by analyzing lighting and color, then boosting shadows and highlights to improve quality. In comparison, you'd use RTX HDR rather than RTX Video HDR if you want an HDR-like experience in older games that don't officially support it.

Nvidia VSR is another feature that also uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to upgrade the video quality. It does this by upscaling the video resolution and removing blocky compression artifacts to sharpen and clarify the video; it can effectively turn a 720p or 1080p stream into 4K.

If your hardware (one of Nvidia's latest GPU models, GeForce RTX 20-series or newer) can handle both Video HDR and Super Resolution, use them together, since they can work in tandem to dramatically improve video quality. However, because these enhancements use AI and depend on specific hardware to work properly, test them before committing full-time. Mainly because, while the feature improves what you see, it might not get it right or feel stable, possibly altering the natural experience of your video stream playback.

Testing it yourself is easy as long as you have Windows 10 or 11 installed, a compatible GPU and HDR monitor (the latter being for RTX Video HDR and requiring you to enable Windows HDR), and a supported browser or media player with hardware acceleration enabled. Once you have that, download the official Nvidia app, then turn on the relevant toggles to use these game-changing options.