Battery-Free Sound Tags Might Actually Replace Your Smart Home Sensors

Smart home sensors allow you to monitor everything from leaking water and broken windows to temperature fluctuations and motion. Most sensors are DIY-friendly; you can set them up relatively quickly, and you probably won't need anything besides your smartphone for the onboarding. Unfortunately, a majority of these sensors are battery-powered, leaving you responsible for a recharge or replacement when the cells start depleting. But if the ingenuity of a Georgia Tech engineering team led by Yibo Fu is officially put into production, the future of sensor power could look very different.

Fu's team came up with a simple way of localizing home automations via ultrasonic frequencies, and they're calling this experimental platform SoundOff. Instead of using batteries, Wi-Fi receivers, and other complicated tech, Fu and his colleagues created a penny-sized metal disc with specialized notches that mounts on a 3D-printed base. The disk and base were installed near a tiny plastic tab that connected to a door, drawer, or other open-close mechanism. When you "activate" the item to which the notched disc sensor is attached, the tab strikes the metal, causing it to emit a hyper-specific, ultrasonic sound.

Ultrasonic (frequencies above 20 kilohertz) also means that human ears won't have to deal with a hodgepodge of audible tones ringing throughout a home or business. The frequency is then picked up by a microphone-equipped device, which interfaces with custom software to carry out a particular automation. No advanced AI or other robust tools required.