How Long Does It Take To Install Smart Home Devices Yourself?

The smart home device market is incredibly diverse and flexible in the sense that you can start virtually anywhere. You don't have to outfit your home all at once (though you can if you want to) and you can start by installing anything from a smart lock or smart garage door opener to some lights, switches, or smart speakers. That also means that the length of time a full installation can take varies. Installing a smart plug (which doesn't take much work at all) is significantly faster than installing a smart thermostat, which may require professional rewiring and electrical expertise. So, there's unfortunately no clear or straightforward answer to how long it takes. It really depends on what you're installing and how much of your home you're upgrading.

There's also a big difference between having it professionally done, through a provider like Vivint, and doing it all yourself. With the former, a professional with expert knowledge and training will come in and do all the work. If you go the DIY route, you may be learning how to do something for the first time, which can take longer.

Individual devices must be installed first, which could be as simple as plugging them into an outlet, or could involve more complex tasks like rewiring, mounting, and securing. After, you must usually connect to your local Wi-Fi, sync with a mobile companion app, and configure settings. Finally, you have to make sure everything works together and communicates properly — usually via a smart assistant or hub. Any one of those tasks could take anywhere from less than an hour to a full day to complete.