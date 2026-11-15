The 5 Biggest Differences Between Cheap And Expensive Android Tablets

Buying a tablet can be a challenging experience, especially if you don't know where to start. After all, you can find models that are around or even below $100, all the way up to well over $1,000. Even though there's a middle ground where most users can find something enticing — including some of what BGR considers the most powerful Android tablets actually worth buying in 2026 – it's important to note the differences in display technology, processing power, build quality, and more.

We've selected some of the biggest differences between cheap and expensive Android tablets to help you understand what you get for your budget. We primarily focused these comparisons between high-end and low-end Samsung tablets, specifically, since the company is the leading Android tablet manufacturer. However, we drew some comparisons with several off-brand tablets as well. We also wanted to avoid any operating system deviations and to demonstrate what would happen if you go below what Samsung considers the minimum you need for a good tablet experience.

Interestingly enough, as an iPad user myself, what I find interesting the most about the Android tablet market is that it can get really affordable. For iPad users, any model Apple currently sells can be a good choice, though they often run more expensive. You should pay attention to some things before buying a new iPad, as the difference between models often comes down to performance, a more premium display, and support for better accessories.