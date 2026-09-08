5 Powerful Android Tablets Actually Worth Buying In 2026
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Android tablets have become much more powerful in recent years thanks to new flagship chips, more RAM, and screens with higher refresh rates. This helps several models handle multitasking and even some of the more demanding game titles very well. At the same time, having an impressive spec sheet doesn't always mean a tablet is worth the investment, especially when you can find comparable laptops in the same price range.
In some cases, more accessible models can offer an experience quite similar to a flagship in daily use, especially if your intended use is more casual. On the other hand, some top-of-the-line Android tablets truly justify their prices, particularly for those who want a future-proof device that can last them for many years. Whether it's for gaming, creating or editing content, or plain-old heavy multitasking, some of these devices are worth the sticker price.
For anyone who's not just looking for an affordable tablet to use at work or home and prefers flagships, we've rounded up some models that justify spending a bit more. While all of them are good all-around devices, some models still stand out when it comes to games, while others prioritize productivity — but all sit among the most powerful Android tablets today.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
In 2026, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is one of the most complete options for anyone looking for a powerful Android tablet that justifies its price tag. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ accompanied by 12 GB of RAM in the 256 GB and 512 GB versions, which makes it an excellent option for gaming and other heavy activities.
Besides the chip and RAM, Samsung's flagship also stands out in other areas. The screen is a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, and its design places it among the thinnest tablets you can buy. The 11,600 mAh battery is large enough to keep up with the device's power, and it also has an S Pen included in the package. However, this whole set comes with a high price, since the Tab S11 Ultra costs around $1,299.99.
For that reason, for anyone who wants to save a little, it is possible to buy the base version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11. It keeps the same processor and 12 GB of RAM, but it is a little smaller at 11 inches, and has a less-powerful battery rated at 8,400 mAh. However, for $899.99, it remains a powerful option and comes with the side benefit of being easier to carry.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a good, powerful tablet option, considering that it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This isn't the latest-generation Snapdragon processor, but the device it's powering costs only $700, making the Yoga Tab Plus an excellent value proposition. Along with the respectable chip, it also has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may be bested by the latest chips inside flagship phones, but that doesn't mean it has stopped being competent for gaming and multitasking.
In benchmarks, the Yoga Tab Plus managed to run "Genshin Impact" at almost 60 fps even at high settings, while "PUBG Mobile" hit nearly 116 FPS on the Smooth preset. Its 12.7-inch 3K screen also offers one of the display specs that are worth paying extra for in a tablet: a high refresh rate (144 Hz) that will be great for games while helping to provide smoother animations.
So even if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 doesn't have the same performance numbers as Qualcomm's latest processors, it is still far from slow — especially when paired with 16 GB of RAM. It is very well balanced for the price, perfect for anyone not wanting to pay more for a newer chip who doesn't quite want to make the step down to a mid-range or entry-level model.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 is much smaller than most tablets, especially flagships, but it doesn't skimp on the powerful hardware. It's quite easy to put in a bag or hold for a long time, as the screen is only 8.8 inches and it weighs only 12.7 ounces. The 3K, 165 Hz screen is also great for reading, watching videos, and browsing, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will provide plenty of performance for multitasking and demanding apps.
Battery life is also another major advantage of the Legion Tab Gen 5. With its 9,000 mAh battery, it stayed strong for approximately 22 hours of Wi-Fi browsing in real-world testing done by Notebookcheck. Even under intense loads, the tablet kept chugging along for more than four hours — a big reason why it made our list of the most powerful tablets for gaming. With an MSRP of just $689.99, it proves its value not just for anyone interested in gaming, but also for those who want a future-proof tablet with enough power to stay snappy for years to come.
OnePlus Pad 3
If you're looking for a powerful Android tablet and don't want to spend almost a grand on a big-name flagship, you might consider the OnePlus Pad 3 as an option. It has well-balanced power specs that include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. So although some of the competitors may have faster chips, its performance is still more than adequate for games and other tasks.
And there are plenty of other high-end specs that justify the price. The 13.2-inch LCD screen has a 3,392-by-2,400 resolution and a variable refresh rate that can go up to 144 Hz. The 12,140 mAh battery supports charging at speeds up to 80 W. The OnePlus Pad 3 sports an aluminum body as well, with a thickness of only 0.23 inches despite housing a total of eight speakers.
The main reason we're recommending this device is that it retails for just $699.99 while offering specs that could otherwise cost you hundreds more. But there are two major downsides to be aware of: First, the newer OnePlus Pad 4 launched in Q2 2026, so this is not the absolute latest generation. Second, and more importantly, OnePlus has withdrawn from the North American and European markets, ceasing most operations in the U.S. in August 2026. However, OnePlus devices are still safe to use since the company has promised to continue software updates and warranty coverage. It just might be a bit hard to find somewhere to buy a OnePlus Pad 3 going forward, but sites like eBay and Swiftronics have been known to stock the device.
Galaxy Tab S10+
If you don't need the newest model from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S10+ still is a good option. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset alongside 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of storage. This still ensures great performance for multitasking and more resource-hungry applications. The 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with its 2,800-by-1,752 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate is a bit older, but still stacks up well against many devices launched recently.
One more aspect that will help the Galaxy Tab S10+ maintain its quality over time is its premium feature set. An S Pen comes included, and it's IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. It offers microSD support for expanding the storage by up to 1.5 TB, and everything's powered by a 10,090 mAh battery, which, according to Samsung, allows up to 16 hours of video playback. In addition to the impressive specs, Samsung has pledged to continue providing OS and security updates for the Tab S10+ through October 2031, so you're covered for years to come. Since it's no longer brand-new, sales are fairly frequent, and you can often snag one for around $800. At that price and with those specs, it remains a relevant option for anyone who wants a powerful tablet in 2026.
How we chose these powerful Android tablets worth buying
For this list, we only wanted to consider models with flagship-level hardware or something very close to it. So we first looked for tablets with processors that are capable of handling most heavy tasks without much difficulty, even if that included some older models. Beyond that, we only selected tablets that offered 12 GB of RAM or more, since this is another important element for determining how performant a device will be — particularly in multitasking.
Perhaps most importantly, a tablet only entered the list if its specifications still justified its price tag in 2026, a year when many consumer electronics devices have seen price hikes over their previous iterations due to the ongoing chip shortages. For that reason, some previous-generation devices made the list, since they still offer good performance, even though they were not launched this year. Another point was availability, since brands like Honor and Xiaomi produce great tablets, but few reach the American market.