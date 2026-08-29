5 Of The Most Powerful Gaming Tablets On The Market In 2026
The most powerful gaming tablets of 2026 deliver a different experience from what you'd expect out of a basic model, which people use for browsing or streaming. That's because they come equipped with high performance processors and high refresh rate screens, allowing players to get the most out of games. Thanks to this hardware, they can come very close to some laptops or portable consoles.
This combination brings advantages that are not always obvious. The larger screen improves immersion without the weight of a gaming notebook, the battery can handle long gameplay sessions away from the outlet, and you can play without reducing game graphics quality. Add that to the portability of a tablet, and it becomes easy to understand why some screen specs are worth paying for as much as the processor when choosing a model.
For that reason, we've selected the most powerful tablets for anyone who wants to buy a device for gaming. We brought together the options that deliver the best hardware combination and can handle the most demanding games on the mobile market.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
At $1,499.99, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is one of the best tablets you can buy, and not only for gaming. Much of that comes from its Dimensity 9400+ processor, which is almost 30% faster than the previous-generation chip, making games like "Genshin Impact" run smoothly on this device, with minimal stutters or frame drops. The same goes for "EA Sports FC 26," which also runs well.
The same processor does a great job with emulation. Most PS2 and GameCube games can run without freezing thanks to the extra GPU power that comes with the Dimensity. You can also play some Nintendo Switch games, but you will need to make some adjustments to get the most out of the console's library. So, for anyone who likes traditional games instead of mobile offerings, it is also extremely capable.
It's possible to use the Tab S11 for cloud gaming, since Samsung's tablet supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and PS Remote Play. By connecting one of the best gaming controllers to it via Bluetooth, you can enjoy all of this in full screen without having to hold the device.
Apple iPad Pro M5
Even though Apple does not market it as a gaming tablet, the iPad Pro M5 is excellent for gaming. That's because the M5 chip inside it takes the device out of the category of devices focused only on mobile titles, since you can play native ports of titles like "Resident Evil 4" on it. The first "Death Stranding" also runs relatively well, keeping a stable 30 FPS in the heavier mode or 60 FPS in balanced mode.
As we noted in our iPad Pro M5 review, part of this quality jump compared to other iPad chips comes from thermal performance. The M5 can sustain high levels of performance for longer without heating up, which helps avoid throttling during gameplay — meanwhile, the OLED screen helps preserve contrast and detail quality. You can even take advantage of a new iPad M5 Pro feature and connect it to an external monitor with up to 120 Hz playback.
Another strong point is Apple's ecosystem. For anyone who wants to move away from traditional mobile game options, it is possible to find options that are exclusive to iPadOS. In addition to "Resident Evil" and "Death Stranding," the platform also has ports of "Assassin's Creed" and "Hitman," offering players a broader catalog.
RedMagic Astra 2
If you want a powerful gaming tablet in 2026 and something that isn't from Apple or Samsung, the RedMagic Astra 2 might be the right choice. That's because this model was created especially for running games, so it comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while including the RedCore R4 chip to manage gaming-related features. It also comes in versions with 12 or 16 GB of RAM, plus 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.
The previous RedMagic generation was already an option that sat among the Android tablets more powerful than the iPad Mini, but with this year's hardware upgrades and the addition of liquid cooling, the Astra 2 is even more powerful. The screen has also seen a significant spec bump and now offers a 9.06-inch OLED panel with 2,400 by 1,504 resolution and a 185 Hz refresh rate.
Finally, it is a good choice for anyone who wants longer gameplay sessions, since it has an 8,300 mAh battery with fast charging. Its suggested retail price is $699, which puts it below some other premium options, but it's much more focused on games than productivity.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025)
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is one of the most unique gaming tablets out there. Unlike the vast majority that run on Android, it features Windows 11, and it powers its desktop-grade OS with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor from the Strix Halo architecture. Instead of a typical tablet chipset, this APU combines a 16-core CPU with RDNA 3.5 graphics powered by up to 128 GB of unified memory, delivering performance in the range of a dedicated RTX 4060 to RTX 4070 mobile GPU. This means it can run games like "Baldur's Gate 3" or "Cyberpunk 2077."
At the same time, one of its biggest trade-offs is that this tablet has a price far above others in the category — it starts at $2,100 for the most basic model. It is also heavier, which makes it less portable, but for anyone who wants to play traditional games, this model ends up being one of the best options. In addition, there is an optional XG Mobile port to connect an external GPU for even more performance.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5
If you're looking for a smaller tablet that is still reliable for gaming, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 might be the right choice. It features an 8.8-inch display with 3,040 by 1,903 resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. Hardware-wise, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. This is more than enough to run most of the games available for Android without performance issues.
The previous generation already placed the Lenovo Legion Tab among the best small tablets for many consumers, but the new chip improves practically every important aspect when it comes to gaming. For around $850, you can buy a device with a solid 9,000 mAh battery that can deliver strong gaming performance, especially in titles like "Fortnite" or "Call of Duty Mobile," and its cooling system will help maintain this top-tier performance for longer.
How we chose the most powerful gaming tablets
To select the gaming tablets that ended up on this list, we first established a few ground rules centered around the core specs that affect the gameplay experience. First was the need to include a flagship processor, so Android tablets needed to have a latest-generation Snapdragon or Dimensity SoC, and for Apple, we considered only devices with an M5 chip. One exception went to the ROG Flow, which runs on a Windows architecture. We also looked for devices with a minimum of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to ensure that anyone who wants to play can do so without having to worry about freezes.
We looked at the screen on each device as well, opting for those models with a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz to ensure more fluidity while gaming. Our last determining factor was the battery, which had to be powerful enough to withstand longer sessions.