5 Affordable Tablets You Can Use For Work And Home
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Affordable tablets have become much more versatile in recent years, moving beyond devices made only for browsing social media or watching videos. Depending on the device's hardware, it can handle more complex tasks, including running some games without difficulty. So, for anyone who does not need a laptop, some models offer sufficient performance.
Price is also a major difference between models, mainly because some premium-line tablets can cost more than some laptops. Fortunately, just as there are several cheaper Android alternatives to the iPad, there are also lower-priced tablets that offer a good screen, capable processors, and enough memory for daily use without freezing. So, spending less does not necessarily mean giving up all performance.
For that reason, we separated the affordable tablets you can use for work and at home, considering what makes them a good investment for the price. Remember that being cheap does not mean all tablets offer the same user experience, since some work better with Google Docs or simple games, while others offer more power.
iPad A16
Although Apple announced a price increase for several of its products, raising the A16 from $399 to $449, this tablet remains one of the best in the category. That is because it is one of the strongest models in this price range for anyone who wants to use a tablet for gaming, since it can run more demanding titles, such as "Genshin Impact," "Call of Duty: Mobile," or even heavier games exclusive to Apple's ecosystem.
For work, it also does its job well, offering smooth navigation in most apps users need, such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and tools like Zoom. Even image or video editing tools, such as Canva, Lightroom, and Final Cut Pro, run on it with relative ease.
Although the iPad A16's price has increased to $449, which moves it slightly away from the affordable tablet category, you can wait for promotions if you do not need to buy a new one urgently. In some stores, such as Target, you can find it at the old $399 price, which makes it a much more interesting option.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Still occupying Samsung's entry-level tablet range, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a little rarer to find in some stores, but it can be found around $300 at some retailers, although prices can drop during promotions. So, for that amount, you get an affordable tablet with an 11-inch screen at 90Hz, a Snapdragon 695 chip and up to 8GB of RAM.
So, the Tab A9+ is a device more focused on daily multitasking and Samsung DeX mode for light productivity. It is also quite versatile, running work apps like Office and Zoom, as well as the web browser, while avoiding freezes in fairly demanding games. "Call of Duty Mobile," for example, remains stable on high presets, while "Genshin Impact" is playable on medium graphics.
However, although it delivers good performance for a tablet under $300, it makes some concessions, mainly in battery life. With a 7,040 mAh cell, it only supports 15W charging, taking almost three hours to charge fully. Still, it sits in a good position among the best Samsung Galaxy tablets, covering daily use well.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is probably one of the best budget tablets you can buy for $399, and it offers decent performance even at that slightly higher price. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 12-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it's one of the Android tablets with the longest software support, as OnePlus promises updates until at least 2031.
In performance, the Dimensity 7300-Ultra handles most tasks well, including browsing, documents, video calls, and apps like Lightroom, while Open Canvas makes multitasking easier. Games are also possible, but heavier titles can require graphics adjustments. For example, "Genshin Impact" had stutters and frame drops on higher presets, only becoming playable with some settings set to minimum.
Compared to the iPad A16, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a larger 120 Hz screen and costs $50 less than Apple's $449 official price. On the other hand, the A16 chip in the iPad delivers stronger raw performance, especially in games.
Motorola Moto Pad (2026)
Motorola returned to this tablet segment with the Moto Pad and did so at a very affordable price. For around $249, you get a device with an 11-inch 2.5K screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that you can expand through microSD. So, it is a tablet aimed at users who need a device for work, mainly because of Smart Connect, which lets you mirror apps and share the clipboard between the device, phones, and a Windows PC.
However, it does not deliver good gaming performance, as the Moto Pad is better suited to casual titles. So, titles that require more power, or even 4K editing apps, may not run smoothly on it. For that reason, it works better for anyone who wants lighter daily use or is interested in retro game emulation for some form of entertainment.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
For around $399, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite combines a 10.9-inch screen with 90Hz and an Exynos 1380. In addition, the tablet comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and includes an S Pen in the box. So, for anyone who uses a tablet a lot for work or note-taking, this addition is very useful, especially because there are several S Pen features few people know about.
While the Tab S10 Lite is definitely an affordable tablet, it's also aimed more at productivity and streaming than at gamers, though it can still handle some gaming. Its own chip handles browsing, split-screen multitasking, and other lighter activities well, and even some games, such as emulators or more casual titles, work well on it. However, anyone who wants a device that offers a balance between the two worlds needs to look at other models.
How we chose these affordable tablets
We've defined the upper end of an affordable tablet price at $400, as models in this range are typically capable of handling most tasks, such as work, streaming and some gaming, without entering premium territory. Those flagship models often cost $500 or more, and this may be too expensive for many users. Also, we considered the official price of each model, not discounts, with the only exception being the iPad A16, which saw an official price increase to $449 but can be found for around $399 at many retailers and is a good tablet.
We looked for tablets in this price range that were a good bang for the buck. So we looked at things like processor performance, RAM, display quality, and how well each device could run apps, multitask and play games. Some models on this list have different strengths because you sometimes have to make trade-offs to keep the price within this affordable range.