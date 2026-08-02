5 Android Tablets With The Longest Software Support

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While the hardware specifications that a tablet offers are an important consideration when buying a new model, software updates are also critical. Buying a tablet with a long software update commitment means you can use the device for longer without worrying about security risks that come with using an outdated device. Apple supports its tablets for a long period, typically ranging between six and eight years for major iPadOS updates and even longer for security patches. As a buyer, that's a win because when buying an iPad, you don't have to worry about software support.

In the Android tablet market, things aren't so clear-cut because there are various manufacturers producing devices. Given that there's no standard software support period among Android tablet makers, shopping for a model with excellent software support is a bit tricky. Entry-level models from no-name brands might offer a year or two at best or none at all; mid-range tablets offer two to three years, and the best Android tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, offer up to seven years of support.

In other words, if you want to buy an Android tablet with long software support, you'll have to do some digging around. But you don't have to, as we've done all the heavy lifting on your behalf to find the best Android tablets with the longest software support on the market as of this writing. We've selected models that offer a minimum support guarantee of four years. If you'd like more details about our selection process, you can check out the methodology section at the end of the article.