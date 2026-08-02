5 Android Tablets With The Longest Software Support
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While the hardware specifications that a tablet offers are an important consideration when buying a new model, software updates are also critical. Buying a tablet with a long software update commitment means you can use the device for longer without worrying about security risks that come with using an outdated device. Apple supports its tablets for a long period, typically ranging between six and eight years for major iPadOS updates and even longer for security patches. As a buyer, that's a win because when buying an iPad, you don't have to worry about software support.
In the Android tablet market, things aren't so clear-cut because there are various manufacturers producing devices. Given that there's no standard software support period among Android tablet makers, shopping for a model with excellent software support is a bit tricky. Entry-level models from no-name brands might offer a year or two at best or none at all; mid-range tablets offer two to three years, and the best Android tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, offer up to seven years of support.
In other words, if you want to buy an Android tablet with long software support, you'll have to do some digging around. But you don't have to, as we've done all the heavy lifting on your behalf to find the best Android tablets with the longest software support on the market as of this writing. We've selected models that offer a minimum support guarantee of four years. If you'd like more details about our selection process, you can check out the methodology section at the end of the article.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Launched in 2025, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was the company's flagship tablet of the year, featuring all the bells and whistles that Samsung has to offer. The company's update policy for the tablet includes seven years of major operating system (OS) updates and security updates. That means the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will be supported by the company up to at least 2032. While the S11 Ultra launched at $1,200, it is currently available for $1,095 on Amazon.
Since it shipped with Android 16 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 8 on top, it'll be updated to Android 17-based One UI 9 and a couple more major OS updates in the years to come. The long software update guarantee also applies to the regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, so you don't have to spend $250 more to enjoy long support. Interestingly, Samsung offers the same guarantee for some of its phones, making its devices some of the best phones for long software update support.
It features a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and a 1,848 by 2,960 resolution. It has a 12 MP selfie camera and a dual setup on the rear, including a 13 MP wide and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. The battery is an 11,600 mAh cell with 45 W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra ships with 12 GB of memory paired with 256 or 512 GB of storage, or 16 GB of memory paired with 1 TB of storage.
Honor MagicPad4
The Honor MagicPad4 sits directly below Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in its software update commitment. In Europe, the MagicPad4 comes with a software update commitment of six years of OS and security updates. Since it runs Android 16-based MagicOS 10 out of the box, the MagicPad4 has a long way ahead before it reaches its end of life. According to Honor's security update schedule, the MagicPad4 will receive security patches on a quarterly cadence.
Launched at the beginning of 2026, the Honor MagicPad4 has improved upon its predecessor — the MagicPad3 — which only promised one major OS update and two years of security updates. Besides its excellent software update policy, the Honor MagicPad4 is a great tablet overall. We've reviewed the MagicPad4, and it stood out for its ability to handle different tasks with ease thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip paired with either 12 or 16 GB of memory. We also liked the tablet's display, which measures 12.3 inches and uses OLED tech.
Its display comes with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, and a 1,920 by 3,000 resolution. In the U.K., the MagicPad4 starts at £599.99 (approximately $800) for a model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. Besides the MagicPad4, the Honor Pad 10 is another tablet in the company's lineup with a six-year support commitment.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet has been around for a while now, although the company is yet to release a successor. Google released the Pixel Tablet in mid-2023 at an MSRP of $499. At the time of launch, the company only promised to provide the tablet with three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. However, Google updated its commitment in 2026, giving the Pixel Tablet an extra two years of Android OS updates, bringing the total to five years and making it one of the best tablets with a long software update commitment.
Based on Google's updated policy, the Google Pixel Tablet is guaranteed to receive updates until June 2028. The Google Pixel Tablet offers a 10.95-inch IPS panel with a 1,600 by 2,560 resolution, a Tensor G2 processor, 8 GB of memory, 128 or 256 GB of storage, and a 7,020 mAh battery with 15 W charging. The camera system includes an 8 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.
In general, it wasn't the absolute best Android tablet that you could buy even when it came out due to its average performance. However, the Pixel Tablet stands out for its dual functionality of acting like a tablet on the one hand and a smart display on the other once you connect it to its magnetic dock, called the Charging Speaker Dock.
OnePlus Pad Go 2
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is another option you can consider if you want a tablet with a long software update commitment. While the previously discussed Samsung and Honor models are in a league of their own in terms of software updates with seven and six years, respectively, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 isn't far off. OnePlus promises five years of major Android updates and six years of security updates for the Pad Go 2. When it was introduced, this tablet was running OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.
Thanks to the company's five-year OS update commitment, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is slated to receive Android 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 and will receive support at least until 2031. Of course, you can't talk about a OnePlus device without addressing the elephant in the room: the company's future in the U.S. OnePlus recently announced its exit from North America and Europe, marking an end to its business in both regions.
However, you don't need to worry about that because OnePlus says it will continue to support its devices as planned. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip combined with 8 GB of memory and 128 or 256 GB of storage. It features a 12.1-inch 120 Hz IPS screen with 1,980-by-2,800-pixel resolution. You also get a 10,050 mAh battery, an 8 MP rear camera, and an 8 MP selfie camera. This tablet launched at a starting price of $400 and is available to buy from OnePlus and Amazon.
Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro
Chinese company Xiaomi also sells a tablet with one of the longest software update commitments on the market. Unveiled in 2026, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is a slim 11.2-inch Android tablet with a metal design that runs Android 16 with the company's custom HyperOS 3 interface on top. It comes with a promise of four Android OS updates and six years of security-only updates. With that commitment, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro will receive future HyperOS updates based on Android 17, 18, 19, and 20, with the last OS update arriving in 2030.
However, the device will get security updates for a bit longer, at least until 2032. Even better, that same software update policy also applies to the non-Pro version of the Xiaomi Pad 8. However, being a Xiaomi tablet, there's a catch. This tablet has only been launched in China and other markets outside the U.S. In Europe, the Pad 8 Pro officially launched at a starting price of €650 (around $740) for the base variant with 8 GB / 256 GB configuration.
The tablet comes with an 11.2-inch 144 Hz LCD screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 9,200 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support, a 50 MP rear camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. It sells in different memory and storage configurations, including 8 / 128 GB, 8 / 256 GB, 12 / 256 GB, 12 / 512 GB, and 16 / 512 GB.
How we selected these Android tablets
Software updates are important as they ensure your tablet can run smoothly for a long time, is compatible with newer apps, and is free from vulnerabilities that can put your data at risk. To round up this list of Android tablets with the longest software support, we searched for devices that offer a minimum update commitment of four years. We included only one model from each manufacturer because some manufacturers have multiple models with identical support periods. For example, Samsung's seven-year update commitment applies to its high-end Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets as well as its budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A11 series models.
In such a case, we only listed one model, like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, we've highlighted at least one alternative model from each manufacturer that offers the same software update commitment whenever possible, to keep you informed that it isn't the only model available with long support. We arranged these Android tablets by their software support duration, from the longest to the shortest.