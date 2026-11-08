How To Update Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2 from 2025 has quickly become many users' pick as one of the best handheld consoles you can get, but that doesn't mean the original Nintendo Switch is no longer worth buying. Despite it debuting in 2017, Nintendo continues to release updates for the Switch nearly a decade after the console came out. These updates — and those for the Nintendo Switch 2 — are downloaded automatically; you aren't prompted to download system updates on a Nintendo Switch. However, many Switch owners who rely on these automatic updates eventually run into issues with their Joy-Con and Switch Pro controllers. Unlike the console itself, Nintendo Switch controllers don't inform you when an update is available — you need to manually check the system Settings menu to know when it's time to install controller updates.

It's easy enough to update your Joy-Con and Switch Pro controller firmware through the Settings menu. With the home page open, go to System Settings in the system icons row, open the Controllers & Accessories menu on the Switch 2 (or the Controllers and Sensors menu on the original Switch), then scroll down and select Update Controllers.

You can do this with the controllers attached to the console or with them connected wirelessly; just ensure you don't press any buttons on the Joy-Con or touch the Nintendo Switch until the update completes. This generally only takes a minute, and, while it isn't required, restarting the Switch afterward can help ensure the update has fully initialized. Do this by holding down the power button on the console itself until the "Power Options" menu pops up on the screen, then selecting Restart.