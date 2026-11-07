Stanley Kubrick's Classic Dark Comedy With Sci-Fi Trappings Is Streaming For Free

With "2001: A Space Odyssey," Stanley Kubrick gave us one of the best sci-fi films of all time, but it isn't his only great contribution to the genre. "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" is one of the best movies about the end of the world. The film is available to stream on Tubi, so why should viewers check it out?

Nuclear terror is at the heart of the horror (and humor) in "Dr. Strangelove." Set during the Cold War, it tells the story of a U.S. Air Force general who orders a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. Experts subsequently gather in the Pentagon's War Room to figure out a solution — before the enemy's Doomsday Device destroys all life on Earth. The film's title refers to a Nazi scientist played by Peter Sellers, who portrays three different characters in "Dr. Strangelove."

"Dr. Strangelove" is a biting satire that highlights how there aren't any winners in nuclear war. However, the film's most farcical moments are still informed by logic, and its themes feel potent after all these years. Kubrick's films didn't shy away from exploring controversial subject matter, but "Dr. Strangelove" presents a scenario that doesn't feel implausible. With that in mind, what did the critics have to say about it?