Stanley Kubrick's Classic Dark Comedy With Sci-Fi Trappings Is Streaming For Free
With "2001: A Space Odyssey," Stanley Kubrick gave us one of the best sci-fi films of all time, but it isn't his only great contribution to the genre. "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" is one of the best movies about the end of the world. The film is available to stream on Tubi, so why should viewers check it out?
Nuclear terror is at the heart of the horror (and humor) in "Dr. Strangelove." Set during the Cold War, it tells the story of a U.S. Air Force general who orders a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. Experts subsequently gather in the Pentagon's War Room to figure out a solution — before the enemy's Doomsday Device destroys all life on Earth. The film's title refers to a Nazi scientist played by Peter Sellers, who portrays three different characters in "Dr. Strangelove."
"Dr. Strangelove" is a biting satire that highlights how there aren't any winners in nuclear war. However, the film's most farcical moments are still informed by logic, and its themes feel potent after all these years. Kubrick's films didn't shy away from exploring controversial subject matter, but "Dr. Strangelove" presents a scenario that doesn't feel implausible. With that in mind, what did the critics have to say about it?
Dr. Strangelove is a critically acclaimed masterpiece
"Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" is one of Stanley Kubrick's most acclaimed films. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a 97% fresh rating, with critics praising its laugh-out-loud moments and intelligence.
"Dr. Strangelove and 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) are Kubrick's masterpieces," Roger Ebert wrote. "The two films share a common theme: Man designs machinery that functions with perfect logic to bring about a disastrous outcome."
Sight & Sound also gave the movie a glowing review, noting that it boldly sticks to its convictions. "A film which maintains the courage of its convictions to the bitter end is rare enough; even rarer is one which pursues its course with such relentless logic."
With the film streaming on Tubi, now is the perfect time to watch "Dr. Strangelove" if you haven't seen it yet. Whether it's Kubrick's best film is up for debate, but it's regarded as a classic for a reason. Prepare to laugh out loud while also feeling terrified about the possible reality of nuclear war.