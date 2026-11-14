What You Need To Check Before Buying A Refurbished MacBook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of reasons people might want to buy a MacBook. Several perks — including a seamless experience with other Apple devices and tight security – have convinced some laptop owners to switch over to Apple products. No matter what feature they're drawn to, however, some buyers might be put off by the price tag on brand new models. This is where refurbished models come into play, offering potential owners similar MacBook capabilities for a reduced price. However, buyers should take great caution before pulling the trigger.

Prospective buyers are better off researching refurbished MacBooks restored by reputable sellers or Apple itself, rather than relying on sellers from online stores such as Amazon. This way, they can test and verify they were cleaned and repaired to a higher standard, and better guarantee the device is worth forking over the money for. Firstly, users should look to see if a refurbished device was repaired with Apple-produced parts, rather than cheap third-party alternatives. Macs equipped with Apple silicon and macOS 26 or beyond can show under the Parts & Service menu whether many common components have been repaired or replaced, and detect if the parts are genuine. It's also wise to check on the laptop's battery health, which can be viewed in its settings. A Service Recommended notification will also appear if the battery is weaker than when purchased, or if an abnormality is registered.

You can also run a diagnostics check to double-check any possible hardware problems. It's also crucial to inspect features like the display, keyboard, and charging and USB-C ports for any damage, physical or liquid. Electronics Bazaar also warns that not all defects are instantly recognizable. Thus, buyers should do their due diligence prior to purchasing their laptop so they don't receive a product that will show defects shortly after it's used.