Ever since iOS 9 was launched in 2015, Apple iPad users have been able to multitask with the split-screen app mode, known as Split View. Depending on a user's specific interests and intentions, the iPhone Duo could very well replace its larger cousin as this generation's premier split-screen product. However, if you don't want to spend $1,999 on Apple's first foldable, Apple updated the Split View feature, making iPads feel even more like an iPhone Duo, so you might be more inclined to simply hold onto your iPad rather than replace it.

In October 2026, Apple launched the iPadOS 27.2 update. The software upgrade, which included changes like improving iPadOS' Siri AI capabilities, made it easier to assemble side-by-side displays. All users need to do now is use either the window controls or the menu bar to choose an additional app and select which side they'd like for it to appear on when organizing their desired panels.

Before the change, organizing the split-screen was a tedious process. Users were expected to manually resize both apps involved — the first needed to be launched and shrank down before the other could be accessed by swiping up. The new update almost completely eliminates this irksome procedure, instead affording iPad users a better quality of life akin to how iPhone Duo owners feel when they use their respective devices.