iPhone Duo Review: The First Foldable Phone I'd Actually Switch To

The iPhone Duo is exactly what I wanted Apple's foldable to be, which is a smaller phone that opens up rather than a regular-size phone that unfolds to a big tablet. The outer display handles everything I need to do on my iPhone, and the inner one replaces my iPad for reading, email, light work, and video watching. The transition between them is so smooth that this device feels like one rather than two bolted together. The hinge, the nano-texture panel, and the software polish are all a step ahead of any Android foldable.

The lack of a telephoto camera is my biggest complaint. Having just two lenses on a phone that costs as much as two flagship iPhones is a genuine compromise, and the missing telephoto is something I notice all the time since I never use the ultra-wide. Touch ID works well, but it can't match the convenience Face ID provides. The under-display camera isn't great for stills but works fine for video, though I can't imagine a time I'd actually want to use it to take selfies.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Duo's closest rival at $1,900. It's lighter at 201g, thinner at 9.7mm folded, and slightly cheaper. It drops to an IP48 water-resistance rating, uses a glossy inner panel with a more noticeable crease, and also doesn't have a telephoto lens. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs $1,899 and takes the opposite approach, keeping a conventional tall shape when closed and opening into an almost square 8-inch panel. Its 5x telephoto lens makes it the better camera foldable of the three, though it has a weaker battery life and a crease you can feel. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra costs $2,100 and keeps the tall book-style design with a 200MP main camera for anyone who wants maximum screen and camera hardware. If cameras matter the most to you, the iPhone 18 Pro takes better photographs for considerably less money and offers a more conventional smartphone body.

While the device is certainly expensive, its pretty comparable to other foldables in 2026. Sitting $100 above the Galaxy Z Fold 8 seems reasonable, since the iPhone Duo feels considerably more premium to use. Nothing about it feels plasticky, which is more than I can say for every other foldable I've used. I've carried it caseless for as long as I've had it, and it still looks new. All in all, this is not how I expected to feel about a first-generation foldable phone, and it shows just how much effort Apple put into nailing this form factor from the jump.