iPhone Duo Review: The First Foldable Phone I'd Actually Switch To
Apple's first foldable phone is here. It costs $1,999 in the U.S. for 256 GB of storage, which is $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and it's roughly double the cost of an iPhone 18 Pro. For that, you get a phone shaped like a passport when closed, with a 5.4-inch outer display that opens sideways into a 7.6-inch inner display. The frame is grade 5 titanium, the chip is the A20 Pro (the same as the iPhone 18 Pro), and there are two 48MP rear cameras, but no dedicated telephoto lens.
In September, I wrote that I'd be pre-ordering the iPhone Duo, so when it arrived, I was really excited. In fact, this was the most excited I've been for a new smartphone in years. I'm not the only one. The Duo is one of the first iPhone models in years that Apple fans camped out for. And it lives up to my expectations. I've been using the iPhone Duo for more than a week now — at home, around London, and on a trip overseas.
The passport shape suits a foldable much better than the tall book style that most other devices use. The nano-texture inner display handles the crease better than anything else you can buy right now, and Apple's software immediately outclasses 8 years of foldable Android phones. Against that, the camera sits a tier below the iPhone 18 Pro, and Touch ID is fine but often a step back from Face ID. Still, using this phone puts a smile on my face in a way that no other handset has in ages.
Design
Closed, the Duo measures 117.8mm tall and 84.1mm wide, which makes it 45.6mm shorter than an iPhone 18 Pro Max, but only 6.1mm wider. Folded, the Duo is 11.3mm thick — around 29% thicker than the 8.75mm iPhone 18 Pro. Open, it's just 5.2mm thin, which undercuts the iPhone Air. You'll likely notice the shorter height first. Coming from a larger smartphone, reaching for the Duo's top corners with your thumb is easier. When I picked up my iPhone 18 Pro Max to take some photos, I almost laughed at how long it felt. However, horizontal reach becomes a new problem, as smaller hands may find the width rather awkward.
At 254g, this is the heaviest iPhone that Apple has ever made. It's even heavier than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is 249g, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is 239g, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is 201g. Coming from an iPhone 18 Pro Max, I don't think the weight is particularly noticeable — though I didn't think the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max was that heavy either. The Duo feels slightly heavier when you're using it one-handed while folded. When unfolded, the larger screen spreads out the weight. It may also pull down the front pocket of a looser pair of trousers slightly. The Duo actually comes in 1g lighter than the new OLED iPad mini while managing to fold into a pocketable size.
The titanium frame is polished, which can feel slippery at times. The matte rear glass helps to mitigate this by providing extra grip. The Night Sky color shifts between dark blue and near black depending on the light, and the back nearly vanishes into the display when the phone is closed. It shows fingerprints more readily than the Star White color, however. The asymmetric body — one flat edge and one curved edge — is certainly distinctive.
Buttons and Touch ID
Apple put Touch ID on the iPhone Duo instead of Face ID, and it lives in the power button. The button is slightly raised from the chassis so your thumb can easily find it. Apple lets you enroll several fingers for the different ways and orientations you hold the Duo. Along with four fingers, I added the lower section of my index finger that naturally rests on the button when I hold the device, which sped things up significantly.
Touch ID isn't as annoying as I first thought it might be. The first day I used the Duo was particularly irritating, as downloading apps from the App Store and verifying banking logins all require Touch ID. But, after initial setup, I rarely had a problem with it. Still, Face ID is the better authentication system. Without it, notifications will no longer just expand when you look at your device, the display doesn't hold off dimming when you're reading, and paying with Apple Pay takes a beat longer than before. If you wear gloves in colder weather, you'll also run into some problems. The option to unlock the Duo with an Apple Watch solves some of this, but obviously only for Apple Watch owners.
The volume buttons have been moved to the top edge of the Duo, which took a few days of muscle memory for me to get used to, and I still occasionally press the wrong one. The repositioned buttons also make the screenshot and power-off gestures feel a little unusual, even after using the device for more than a week. Camera Control makes its way to the Duo and is positioned rather well for landscape shooting, though it's too low in portrait orientation. The programmable Action Button doesn't make its way to the Duo, which is a shame, as it was a handy shortcut or replacement for the mute switch.
The hinge
The Duo's hinge is one of the most impressive pieces of hardware engineering on this foldable phone. Apple says the hinge uses more than a hundred components with a variable torque profile, meaning resistance changes during the folding motion rather than staying constant. The hinge will hold its position at essentially any angle — between 15 and 165 degrees, to be precise — and it opens completely flat at 180 degrees.
The magnets that are part of the folding mechanism make opening the iPhone Duo a two-handed job in most situations. Once you've pulled the device open, the hinge almost springs the two halves of the screen apart. Closing the device is much easier, as the magnet array helps to pull the two halves of the display closed with a satisfying clap. I've actually caught myself folding and unfolding the Duo absent-mindedly a couple of times.
The hinge cover is 3D printed from titanium, and the mechanism disappears inside of the display frame when the Duo is open. That means there's no raised cap that gets in the way of the inner bezel, like on many other foldable devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Apple designed a number of positions for the Duo that apps can adapt to differently: tent, book, and laptop. All of them work really well in apps that are optimized for the iPhone Duo, which makes the device more versatile in daily use than the Z Fold 8.
When closing the Duo, whatever's on the screen sticks around, so you can carry on where you left off. I much prefer this to having the display just sleep each time. Plus, folding the phone shut when you're in a call resizes the Phone app rather than hanging up. It might be a bit less satisfying than slamming a flip phone shut, but it's also more useful.
Durability
The iPhone Duo has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, so it could be submerged in 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, which no first-generation foldable has managed before. In fact, the only other foldable phone to offer an IP68 rating is Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold. I use the Duo outside in the rain without any problems at all, though I'm not quite brave enough to fully submerge it.
Ceramic Shield 2 protects the outer display, and it's three times more scratch-resistant than Ceramic Shield 1. That's particularly important on the Duo because some positions require you to place the phone with the outer glass facing down. The inner display is softer, which is necessary for it to fold, with a matte nano-texture cover layer made from a polymer. Apple says it is up to 40% stiffer than the industry standard for foldables. That coating also means that marks on the inner display effectively disappear into the matte finish.
If you do damage the inner display, the cover layer is replaceable on its own for $49 — or $19 with AppleCare+ — rather than requiring a full new display. Apple has acknowledged an inner display issue affecting a small number of Duo units, with cracks in the lower half of the display along the hinge. It's replacing affected phones through AppleCare. Images online get frequently reshared, so the real number of affected units is likely smaller than social media might have you think. But between the 1-year Apple warranty that comes as standard, AppleCare+, and the $19 cover layer replacement, I'm not at all worried about treating the Duo as a delicate object. I've used mine caseless for as long as I've had it, in and out of pockets with keys, and it looks the same as it did on day one.
Outer display
The 5.4-inch outer display delivers 90% of the screen area of an iPhone 18 Pro, which sounds impossible until you consider the 1.4:1 aspect ratio. You get more horizontal room than on an 18 Pro, but considerably less vertical space. The Duo runs 120 Hz ProMotion, supports the Always On Display, and reaches 3,000 nits in outdoor brightness.
The outer screen is big enough to run full apps properly, and it's where I spend most of my time with the Duo. Messages, emails, reminders, reading, and the camera are all easy enough to use on the cover display. One-handed swipe typing is more comfortable to use on the Duo than on any other recent iPhone because the keyboard is wider, so your thumb has less distance to travel. In Safari, cookie banners and newsletter overlays can take up almost the entire visible page on some websites, and in those instances, reading an article can be pretty irritating. Once those are dismissed, long-form reading is fine — enjoyable, even.
The keyboard occupies close to half the display's height, so conversations often shrink to just a few messages while you're typing. The right-aligned dock, status module, and navigation controls are useful in their new position but do permanently take up a slice of the width. There's no way to move them to the left. That being said, you can remove icons from the dock if you want, though the status module remains. Left-handed users may find the Control Center in the top-right corner a bit of a stretch to reach with just one hand.
Inner display
Opening the Duo presents a 7.6-inch display, which Apple says is 50% larger than an iPhone 18 Pro Max and 80% larger than an iPhone 18 Pro. The inner display shares the same 1.4:1 aspect ratio as the outer panel, so content scales between them without resizing awkwardly. It also has a 120 Hz ProMotion and reaches 3,000 nits in peak brightness.
The nano-texture finish is the star here. The matte surface cuts reflections by a significant amount. Outdoors in bright sunlight, the display remains readable, whereas glossy foldable displays become more like a mirror with reflections galore. The display also feels a little like paper under your finger, which suits reading particularly well. It's genuinely enjoyable to use, and the lack of reflections is a real bonus. When I reviewed the TCL P80 Ultra, I said that all smartphones should come with a matte display option, and the iPhone Duo arguably has one of the best.
The one trade-off you make is contrast. Blacks are slightly less inky, and colors are a little less punchy than they are on the outer display. If that bothers you, there is a workaround. You can build a Shortcuts animation that enables the blue/yellow color filter when you unfold the Duo and disables it when you close the phone. The slight contrast trade-off is worthwhile for the nano-texture display, and it's nowhere near as noticeable as some other reviews may have you believe.
The under-display FaceTime camera sits in the top corner, with the pixels above it switching off when it's in use to show a black camera blob. The circular gap in the nano-texture layer for the camera is only noticeable if you're looking for it. It's more visible with content, and while holding the device at certain angles, I usually forget it's there.
The crease
If you're looking straight at the inner display, the crease is more or less invisible. It catches the light slightly when you hold the Duo at an angle, usually if it's displaying a dark background or a loading screen. More importantly, you can't really feel it. Running your thumb across the center of the panel, the surface feels pretty flat, and the underlying hinge components are only noticeable if you're looking for them. Every other foldable I've used has had a crease that my thumb can't help but notice while scrolling, and once I've noticed it, it never really goes away. The Duo is the first foldable where the crease doesn't intrude.
Apple's construction of the Duo is to thank for this. The inner display stacks more than 10 different layers, with high-strength glass above and below the folding panel, and custom adhesives that let the layers slide past one another when you fold the device. Plus, there's a titanium plate at the base of the layers. HTX Studio measured the crease at 48 microns on a brand-new Duo with a center fold slope under 0.1 degrees, rising to 167 microns and 1.24 degrees after 3,000 folds. Folds over the device's lifetime will likely have even less effect than those concentrated in one rapid test.
It's important to remember that the nano-texture layer doesn't remove the crease; rather, it scatters the light that would normally reveal the crease on a glossy display. Compared to the Xiaomi 18 Fold, the difference between the displays is obvious, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's crease is visible and detectable under a finger almost all of the time.
Performance
The iPhone Duo runs on the A20 Pro chip, just like the iPhone 18 Pro. It's built on a 2nm process with a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, a dual 16-core neural engine, and 50% more memory bandwidth than the iPhone 17 Pro. Geekbench 7 spit out a 4,002 single-core performance score and an 11,123 multi-core performance score, which puts it level with Apple's slab flagship. In day-to-day use, demanding games, video editing, photo editing, and running two apps side by side all work reliably. Plus, switching between the inner and outer displays has never caused a dropped frame or any crashes.
Apple pairs the A20 Pro chip with a vapor chamber and flexible graphite layer across both halves of the Duo. The company claims up to 35% higher sustained performance than an iPhone 17 Pro. The Duo can get quite warm — almost too warm to be comfortable to hold — around the camera bump during gaming, video recording, and when setting up a load of apps for the first time. It ran slightly hotter than the iPhone 18 Pro did while performing the same tasks.
Apple's homemade C2 modem managed to hold its cellular connection and load a website while I was in an underground station. In this sort of situation, most flagship smartphones struggle or give up entirely. Granted, I haven't put the Duo through a formal test, but this is the sort of difference you'll really notice in day-to-day use. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and messages via satellite are also on the Duo.
The Duo has stereo speakers that fire from opposite ends of the device. This means that the stereo separation works in every orientation, whether the phone is open or closed. That's better than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 can do, though the sound itself on an iPhone Duo is thinner and slightly quieter than on an iPhone 18 Pro.
Battery and charging
The Duo has a 4,883 mAh battery spread across two cells (one in each half), which Apple rates for up to 44 hours of video playback on the outer display, 31 hours on the inner display, and 24 hours of mixed use, assuming you split your time evenly between the two. In reality, I found those figures more or less hold up. I got 6 to 7 hours of screen-on time across a typical day, usually finishing with around 20% remaining. I managed to keep myself occupied during a 7-hour hospital waiting room visit almost entirely on the outer display without killing the battery. In day-to-day use, I probably spend more time on the outer display than the inner screen, but I do open the Duo regularly.
Compared to Apple's other 2026 smartphones, the Duo's 31 hours of video claim falls short of the iPhone 18 Pro's 36-hour claim and the iPhone 18 Pro Max's 45-hour claim — and those figures also match my experience. The Duo's endurance is more or less comparable to the standard 18 Pro, but is clearly behind the 18 Pro Max. Using the camera for extended periods of time will drain the battery considerably faster than regular mixed use.
Wired charging will juice the Duo up to around 60% in half an hour using a 45W adapter. Apple claims up to 50% of charge in around 20 minutes with a 60W adapter, so faster charging should be available. Wireless charging through MagSafe runs at up to 25W and should reach around 50% in half an hour. No charger comes in the box, which is now standard for Apple.
Cameras
On the rear, the Duo has a 48MP Fusion main camera at 26mm with a built-in 2x digital telephoto crop alongside a 48MP Fusion Ultrawide camera that Apple says has the same lens as on the iPhone 18 Pro. From my experience, photos from either camera come out detailed, with natural color and good highlight and shadow retention in daytime shots.
Overall, I'd say the Duo's camera is similar to the one in the iPhone 17 or the iPhone Air, rather than the one in the iPhone 18 Pro, which is hard to look past at this price. In low-lighting conditions, the Duo maintains accurate colors and decent shadow detail. But if you compare its shots to the ones from the iPhone 18 Pro, you'll notice the Duo has more lens flare around lights and appears softer overall. The 26mm main lens frames shots slightly tighter than the iPhone 18 Pro's 24mm lens. On the Duo, there's no variable aperture or ProRAW.
The lack of a telephoto lens is probably my biggest gripe with the iPhone Duo. The 2x crop produces usable images, but if you go past that, detail and quality just start to fall apart. Digital crop simply can't match the real thing. In portrait shots, common distant subjects have more of an artificial background blur around them because the Duo is compensating for its lack of a telephoto camera. While I'll be switching to the iPhone Duo full-time, I will continue to carry around my iPhone 18 Pro Max for more serious photography sessions.
The 12-megapixel Center Stage selfie snapper on the cover display handles both portrait and landscape framing without having to rotate the phone. Apple doesn't publish the resolution for the under-display FaceTime camera on the inner screen, though it's estimated to be between 4MP and 2MP. Either way, it's HD only, and photos still come out looking rather soft and slightly washed out. It's better for video calls, as Apple has optimized it for that with some software trickery.
Otherwise, videos still look good with 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps, cinematic effects that can be applied after capture, and excellent video stabilization. The new Photographic Styles from the iPhone 18 Pro arrive on the Duo as well, giving you the option to add texture and grain to your photos. I've never once tried to film in Log or ProRes, so their absence doesn't really matter much for me.
Foldable camera features
The iPhone Duo has a few exclusive camera features. Duo Preview is the main one, mirroring the viewfinder onto the outer display so your subject can see what you're taking a photo of while you shoot. It removes most of the back and forth when photographing someone — just ask my wife. The same software feature lets you take selfies using the 48-megapixel rear cameras with the outer screen acting as your preview, which is a far better option than using the front camera.
Smart Take uses on-device models to fire the shutter automatically when it sees you change poses. It works, but it often generates a stack of unwanted photos of people walking toward or away from the phone. It's definitely better suited to group shots rather than spontaneous photos, and it's a better feature than the Pixel 11 Pro XL's Magic Capture, which reverts to pulling lower-resolution stills from a video.
Kid Cue plays "Peanuts" animations (I believe more are coming soon) on the outer display to get a child's attention before you take their photo. Smart focus tracking lets you lock onto the subject even as they move through the frame, and dual capture lets you record using front and rear cameras at once. Using the Duo as its own tripod is an excellent perk, especially if you set a timer or use the Apple Watch camera remote.
Camera orientation is the only odd part of the experience. If you hold the Duo in its portrait orientation when unfolded, it'll shoot landscape, and if you hold it landscape, it shoots portrait. Apple has clearly done this to mirror the orientation from the folded phone, but I just can't wrap my head around it — it feels wrong.
Software
The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27 rather than iPadOS, with a few tweaks made to cater for the Duo's shape. Lock screen controls, the dock, and in-app navigation all move to the right-hand side to free up vertical space. By default, the inner display will show two home screen pages with Today view on the left when in landscape orientation. The status bar becomes a circular module in the top-right corner showing battery, cellular, and Wi-Fi. Tapping it opens Control Center, which is a small shortcut that I use constantly rather than swiping down from the top of the display. The Dynamic Island is still on the Duo, but it runs vertically down the right edge.
Apple's attention to detail in the Duo's version of iOS really stands out to me. The opening animation makes the device look as though content was already there, waiting for you to unfold, rather than growing to fill the space. Apps even take on the uneven D shape of the display when multitasking. Safari puts its URL bar at the bottom of the screen when folded, like an iPhone, and moves it to the top when open, like an iPad. It really feels like Apple is trying to make the most of the space.
The right-sided layout probably favors right-handed users. Left-handed users will likely have to do some hand gymnastics to reach the far edge of the screen. While you can move apps out of the dock to make it disappear, the border space remains behind as dead space.
Early reviews criticized app support, but this has turned out to be a non-issue for me. X, Oura, Superhuman, Notion, Slack, ChatGPT, Claude, Instagram, and YouTube all handle the in-display properly. Google Maps and Google Docs are the only daily apps of mine that don't. Netflix and Zoom have been updated to fit on — and take full advantage of — the Duo's larger screen.
Split View and multitasking
Split View brings side-by-side apps to the iPhone for the first time, and it's easier to use than I expected. You simply drag the gesture bar at the bottom of an app towards either edge of the display, and the home screen appears on the other side. Each half of the screen keeps its own gesture bar, so you can easily return to the home page and swap to another app without disturbing the other. Tapping the divider will save the pair, so both can reopen together.
Two windows of the same app work just as well, which can be useful for multitasking in Safari or comparing two documents. I used Split View more than I expected to: copying text between apps, dragging an image straight into a post rather than saving it and re-uploading it, and Safari next to Notes while writing.
There are some notable limitations, however. The split is locked at 50:50 with no options to resize it. You can't open a third app, and you can't drag and drop from the home screen to activate Split View. Samsung still offers slightly more flexibility for anyone who wants it, though three apps on a screen this size would get cramped rather quickly.
However, if you run FaceTime next to Notes, the keyboard fills the entire width of the screen rather than just the half it belongs to, so it covers the bottom of the video window. A half-width keyboard would be the same size as the covered display, so I don't know why it defaults to this. Pinning a video with the picture-in-picture shortcut also extends the picture-in-picture box rather than opening Split View, so the keyboard collapses it again.
Apple Pencil, StandBy, and MagSafe
Apple Pencil support arrived in iOS 27.2. It only works with the USB-C Apple Pencil, with no Pencil Pro support, which makes the cheapest Apple Pencil the one that pairs with Apple's most expensive iPhone. The irony is not lost on me. It's most useful in Notes, and the nano-texture surface gives the stylus a more paper-like resistance than glossy glass does. Apple's Scribble feature from iPads is also present on the Duo. There's no official magnetic attachment for the pencil, though it does cling to the hinge magnets firmly enough not to shake loose.
StandBy is an overlooked feature on the Duo, since you can use it even when the iPhone isn't charging. Partially folding the Duo and setting it down will turn it into a clock, photo frame, calendar, or widget panel. I've enjoyed using it as a clock and a calendar at my desk. Using it as a small second display is arguably more useful than the charger-dependent version that other iPhones have. A soft amber glow shines from the inner display when an alarm rings, though it was a little inconsistent for me and sometimes only lasted a few seconds.
The Duo does have MagSafe, but its short body makes accessory compatibility awkward. Wallets, battery packs, and other similar attachments will hang below the bottom edge of the phone. When folded, magnetic charging and mounting work normally, but unfolded, the weight distribution means the Duo will often tip over.
Conclusions
The iPhone Duo is exactly what I wanted Apple's foldable to be, which is a smaller phone that opens up rather than a regular-size phone that unfolds to a big tablet. The outer display handles everything I need to do on my iPhone, and the inner one replaces my iPad for reading, email, light work, and video watching. The transition between them is so smooth that this device feels like one rather than two bolted together. The hinge, the nano-texture panel, and the software polish are all a step ahead of any Android foldable.
The lack of a telephoto camera is my biggest complaint. Having just two lenses on a phone that costs as much as two flagship iPhones is a genuine compromise, and the missing telephoto is something I notice all the time since I never use the ultra-wide. Touch ID works well, but it can't match the convenience Face ID provides. The under-display camera isn't great for stills but works fine for video, though I can't imagine a time I'd actually want to use it to take selfies.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Duo's closest rival at $1,900. It's lighter at 201g, thinner at 9.7mm folded, and slightly cheaper. It drops to an IP48 water-resistance rating, uses a glossy inner panel with a more noticeable crease, and also doesn't have a telephoto lens. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold costs $1,899 and takes the opposite approach, keeping a conventional tall shape when closed and opening into an almost square 8-inch panel. Its 5x telephoto lens makes it the better camera foldable of the three, though it has a weaker battery life and a crease you can feel. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra costs $2,100 and keeps the tall book-style design with a 200MP main camera for anyone who wants maximum screen and camera hardware. If cameras matter the most to you, the iPhone 18 Pro takes better photographs for considerably less money and offers a more conventional smartphone body.
While the device is certainly expensive, its pretty comparable to other foldables in 2026. Sitting $100 above the Galaxy Z Fold 8 seems reasonable, since the iPhone Duo feels considerably more premium to use. Nothing about it feels plasticky, which is more than I can say for every other foldable I've used. I've carried it caseless for as long as I've had it, and it still looks new. All in all, this is not how I expected to feel about a first-generation foldable phone, and it shows just how much effort Apple put into nailing this form factor from the jump.