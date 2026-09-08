IFA 2026: Exclusive Hands-On With Xiaomi's 18 Fold And XREAL's Aura MR Glasses

At IFA 2026, BGR had access to two exclusive hands-on tests: Xiaomi 18 Fold and XREAL's Aura MR glasses. While Xiaomi has officially revealed its foldable phone, XREAL is still perfecting its mixed reality glasses for a future release.

BGR was one of the few publications to have proper access to these products. In Xiaomi's case, we didn't have a lot of information when we got access to the Xiaomi 18 Fold. We could fold and unfold the phone, experiment with the cameras, and check some of its apps, but specifications, colors, pricing, and other product information were unclear. The company highlighted the red version of the device, which was being exhibited behind a thick glass at Xiaomi's booth. Now, we know that black, white, and ceramic versions will also be available for consumers.

We considered XREAL's Aura mixed reality glasses one of the highlights of ShowStoppers. The company offered us a one-on-one demo, where we went through a few games and applications while learning about the intent behind this daring product, which is a partnership between Google and XREAL. Both the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the XREAL Aura MR join our extensive IFA 2026 coverage, which also includes humanoid robots and other cool new gadgets.