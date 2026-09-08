IFA 2026: Exclusive Hands-On With Xiaomi's 18 Fold And XREAL's Aura MR Glasses
At IFA 2026, BGR had access to two exclusive hands-on tests: Xiaomi 18 Fold and XREAL's Aura MR glasses. While Xiaomi has officially revealed its foldable phone, XREAL is still perfecting its mixed reality glasses for a future release.
BGR was one of the few publications to have proper access to these products. In Xiaomi's case, we didn't have a lot of information when we got access to the Xiaomi 18 Fold. We could fold and unfold the phone, experiment with the cameras, and check some of its apps, but specifications, colors, pricing, and other product information were unclear. The company highlighted the red version of the device, which was being exhibited behind a thick glass at Xiaomi's booth. Now, we know that black, white, and ceramic versions will also be available for consumers.
We considered XREAL's Aura mixed reality glasses one of the highlights of ShowStoppers. The company offered us a one-on-one demo, where we went through a few games and applications while learning about the intent behind this daring product, which is a partnership between Google and XREAL. Both the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the XREAL Aura MR join our extensive IFA 2026 coverage, which also includes humanoid robots and other cool new gadgets.
Xiaomi reveals a passport-sized phone before Apple
While Xiaomi is already showing off its new device, Apple is expected to introduce a foldable iPhone on its September 9 event. While rumors have pointed to this moment for a while, it's interesting that companies like Samsung and Xiaomi, which have been successful with foldable phones, have decided to reveal a new form-factor ahead of Apple's (most likely) similar release. The Xiaomi 18 Fold has a 5.38-inch folded display that feels small and chubby, which is also what I think about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Every app feels compressed, and I missed a taller display after playing with it for a while. Once the phone is open, the Xiaomi 18 Fold reveals its 7.58-inch display.
The device weighs 219 grams and is 5.02 mm thick, making it comfortable to hold and use like a mini-tablet. Several software tweaks made me feel like I was using two phones side by side. Xiaomi built the 18 Fold for longevity with an improved frame, hinge, and the company's own Shield Glass 3.0 on its panels. It uses the company's XRING O3 flagship processor, which is built on a 3 nm process and combines a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Other highlights include a 200MP Leica triple-camera system and a 6,000 mAh Silicon-carbon battery.
In my brief experience, everything felt snappy. Besides the hype for this kind of phone lately, Xiaomi did an amazing job by delivering all top specs on a form-factor that neither Samsung or Apple (reportedly) haven't.
XREAL's Aura glasses
XREAL's upcoming Aura glasses aren't tackling the same market as AR glasses that have become so popular at IFA. Still, what I was able to see is a simpler future for everyday tasks — full of immersion and privacy at the same time. Debuting at the trade show, these glasses are powered by Android XR, which feels as snappy as visionOS. The main difference to Apple Vision Pro is the lightweight see-through wired glasses with Gemini integration, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform.
To interact with the glasses, users can tap buttons, call Gemini, or use their fingers in the air. In my tests, I had to keep my hands somewhat up so the sensors could register my movements — nut once they did, everything worked smoothly. As fun as it was to use my hands in the air, the best part of that experience was connecting peripherals to the glasses. With an additional USB-C port, you can connect a laptop and boost your productivity by having a massive display in front of your eyes, or connect a Steam Deck and play your favorite games with the glasses.
One concern, however, is eye strain, despite XREAL saying the glasses comply to all health regulations. After 20 minutes of use, my eyes felt really tired. Having such a bright display with so much information that close to my eyes was overwhelming — even though the company says it's something we can get used to. We'll learn more about these glasses once they release later in 2026.