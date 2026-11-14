5 Ultra-Thin OLED TVs That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Thin TVs aren't exactly anything new. However, we've seen them get extremely thin over the past few years, especially OLED TVs. While some TVs still come in several inches thick, some of the slimmest OLED TVs on the market are now less than an inch deep, making it easy to prop them up on walls without investing in a large entertainment center or hanging your TV.

Of course, no matter how thin a TV is, the real value comes from exactly what it has to offer, in both performance and specifications. To help you find the best OLED TVs that offer slim designs with good internals, we sifted through the hundreds of different options out there and put together this group of five ultra-thin OLED TVs that are actually worth spending your money on. To decide which TVs to highlight, we looked at both customer satisfaction and the features they offer.