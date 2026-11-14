5 Ultra-Thin OLED TVs That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Thin TVs aren't exactly anything new. However, we've seen them get extremely thin over the past few years, especially OLED TVs. While some TVs still come in several inches thick, some of the slimmest OLED TVs on the market are now less than an inch deep, making it easy to prop them up on walls without investing in a large entertainment center or hanging your TV.
Of course, no matter how thin a TV is, the real value comes from exactly what it has to offer, in both performance and specifications. To help you find the best OLED TVs that offer slim designs with good internals, we sifted through the hundreds of different options out there and put together this group of five ultra-thin OLED TVs that are actually worth spending your money on. To decide which TVs to highlight, we looked at both customer satisfaction and the features they offer.
LG C5
At almost two inches thick, the LG C5 is the thickest TV that we want to highlight on this list. With over 1,500 reviews of its 65-inch model, the C5 is a solid option for anyone looking for a thin OLED display without sacrificing the performance and features it offers. Owners have praised the "great colors" and "perfect blacks" that the display offers. And even with the newer LG C6 available in stores, the C5 continues to be one of the best OLED TVs you can purchase in 2026.
The TV usually runs about $1,300 on Amazon, and it supports Dolby Vision. Gamers can also take advantage of the high 144Hz refresh rate and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Combined with the TV's 0.1ms response time, it is a worthy addition to any gamer's entertainment setup, especially if you're planning to play "GTA 6" once it releases in November.
Samsung S90F
At less than two inches thick, the Samsung S90F is even slimmer than the LG C5 and comes with many of the same great features. It's easily earned its place as one of the best-selling OLED TVs on Amazon, and for good reason. Best Buy reviewers have awarded the TV an average of 4.8 stars across more than 900 reviews. Reviewers of the Samsung S90F highlight the TV's brightness as a major selling point, so if you have a living room or entertainment area that gets a lot of daytime use, this could be a good option.
The 65-inch model sports Samsung's 4K AI Upscaling Pro feature, which can be a solid option for watching older TV shows that need a little bit of modern visual upgrading. It also supports VRR gaming at up to 144Hz. It also supports HDR10+, if you want the best picture quality possible. The S90F usually retails for around $1,498 on Amazon, though you may be able to get it cheaper around big tech sales like Black Friday.
Sony Bravia 8 II
The Sony Bravia 8 II might be a slightly older TV, but at under one and a half inches thick, it's a great option for users looking for a thin OLED TV this season. The Bravia 8 II is one of those TVs that does just about everything well, which makes it hard to overlook if you're trying to get a high-end TV with great features and functionality.
Of course, those features don't come cheap. The Bravia II costs a bit more than some of the other options on our list, with the 65-inch variant usually retailing around $2,500 on Amazon. However, that hefty price tag gets you Sony's "absolutely stunning" visuals, plus Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and even IMAX Enhanced and DTS:X support. If you're looking for a TV that will enhance your home theater, the Sony Bravia 8 II is one you'll want to keep an eye on.
LG G5
The next option on our list is perfect for those who want their TV to feel less like a screen that stands out from the room and more like part of the room itself. The LG G5 is just one inch thick, making it one of the thinnest TVs on the list. Once mounted, the G5 sits almost completely flush against the wall, making it easy to hide that it is a TV at all. Despite its thinness, the G5 is still packed with useful features, including a beautiful display panel that supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and even LG's built-in brightness-boosting features.
One really nice thing about the LG G5 is the fact that it comes with a five-year OLED panel warranty, so if you do make use of the company's built-in Gallery+ app to treat it like an electronic painting, you shouldn't have to worry too much about getting burn-in and having to pay to replace the display. It's also a fairly affordable 65-inch TV, with the G5 typically running for $2,199 on Amazon, though you can often find it on sale for closer to $1,600.
Samsung S95F
Not only is it one of Samsung's biggest flagship TVs on the market right now, but the Samsung S95F is also the thinnest TV on this list by a wide margin. It comes in under half an inch thick (less than half as thick as the LG G5 above) and still supports plenty of useful features for TV watchers to enjoy.
The TV comes with seven years of OS updates, which is great for a smart TV, plus support for up to a 165Hz refresh rate if you want to push your gaming consoles to the TV at any point. The TV usually retails for closer to $2,500 at Best Buy, which does make it a bit pricey. However, if you truly want one of the thinnest OLED TVs on the market, the Samsung S95F is going to be one of the best options you'll find out there. Of course, even a big, beautiful TV like the Samsung S95F will benefit from making sure it fits your space properly, since how far you sit from the display can greatly change how enjoyable and beneficial these higher-end features are to your viewing experience.
How we chose these OLED TVs
When we sat down to figure out which TVs to highlight for this list, we knew we wanted to highlight not only the biggest and baddest options out there, but also options customers genuinely love watching TV on. Because of this, we verified that every option listed has a solid average consumer satisfaction rating on both Amazon and Best Buy. Additionally, we focused on the same TV size across the board; that way, we could provide a solid list of comparable products for users to consider.