3 Disadvantages Of Using Touchscreen Laptops

When you are buying a touchscreen, you are usually paying more for a more premium experience. However, is that experience really premium just because you can touch the screen? It surely is a good experience, but when I was using the Dell Latitude 5310 2-in-1, I rarely used the touchscreen because there generally wasn't much use for touch inputs, except for when I didn't want to use the mouse.

That said, even if you do use the touchscreen a lot, it may not be worth buying a laptop with one because you are paying more for a premium experience that comes with various disadvantages. For example, the Dell XPS 13 (2016) launched for $799 in the base non-touchscreen model. However, the touchscreen model's one variant had a cost of $1,399. Do note that the touchscreen variant also had a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a QHD screen compared to the Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and Full-HD display of the non-touchscreen variant. Still, these upgrades may not justify the difference of $600. You can find the upgraded components in another non-touchscreen variant too, making the touchscreen variant less attractive.

Furthermore, as the touchscreen variant is generally more expensive, it usually costs more to repair when something goes wrong. As per The Pricer, a standard non-touchscreen display costs between $159 and $279, while a touchscreen or 2-in-1 costs around $249 to $379. So, the potential price difference between the replacements is around $100.