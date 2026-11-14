4 Common Reasons Why A Roku Remote Stops Working

Imagine trying to unwind with a few episodes of your favorite show, only to find that your Roku remote isn't working. Sure, you can control your Roku with a phone or give up and manually press your TV's buttons like it's still the '90s (wait, does it even have buttons?), but such drastic measures aren't always necessary. In fact, most Roku remote problems have simple solutions and can be resolved in a few minutes.

Your first challenge is finding out what kind of Roku remote you have since this may rule out certain problems and help us determine the cause of your issue. There are two main types of Roku remote currently in production: voice remotes (which have a microphone button) and simple remotes (which do not). It's also important to determine whether the remote uses infrared, Wi-Fi Direct, or both. Check the top of the remote: If there's no infrared emitter (which resembles a small glass bulb or dark panel), it'll connect to the Roku exclusively via Wi-Fi Direct.

Once you've discovered everything there is to know about your Roku remote, it's time to identify the problem and find a solution. Here are some of the most common issues you might face.