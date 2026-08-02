What The Blinking Green Light Means On Your Roku Remote

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Whether you own one of Roku's streaming devices or a smart TV that's powered by Roku OS, all Roku-branded hardware comes with a remote control. There are numerous types of Roku remotes you can buy, and you can program certain versions to operate basic TV functions like power and volume — some even include a built-in microphone if you want to use Roku's voice assistant to search for movies and TV shows. Roku remotes often have an LED status light, too, and if yours is blinking green, it usually means that the remote is searching for a Roku device to pair to.

This may occur if your Roku remote batteries are low or if you're setting up a brand-new replacement remote for the first time. If the latter is the case, you'll need a second Roku remote or access to the Roku mobile app to set up your new remote control. Using either method, go to Settings > Remotes & devices > Add devices > Remote > Continue, then follow the on-screen steps to pair your new Roku remote to your Roku streaming device or smart TV.

Some Roku remotes also have a pairing button (typically on the back or behind the battery cover) that you may need to press and hold for several seconds. Once the status light starts flashing green, it means your remote has entered its pairing mode. If your Roku remote doesn't have a pairing button, try pressing and holding the Back and Home buttons simultaneously until the green LED starts flashing.