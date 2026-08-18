Roku Simple Remote Vs. Voice Remote: Is It Worth Making The Upgrade?
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Roku is one of the pioneers of all things streaming entertainment. Whether you're using one of the company's streaming devices or a smart TV running Roku OS, you'll be treated to an intuitive and customizable user interface. You'll navigate these screens and menus using a Roku-supplied remote, and right now, there are four first-party controllers on the market. If the version you're using doesn't have a microphone button, that means the remote doesn't support voice controls.
There are two first-party Roku remotes like this, which the company refers to as Roku simple remotes: the $10 Roku Players Remote, and the $10 Roku TV Remote. Most of Roku's current streaming device lineup comes with the $20 Roku Voice Remote. The exception is the Roku Ultra, which includes the $30 Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Voice Remote Pro features a rechargeable battery, backlit buttons, hands-free voice controls, and a lost-remote function. If your Roku-powered streamer or smart TV came with one of the Roku simple remotes, upgrading to a mic-equipped model may be worth it, especially if you don't like using directional buttons or shortcut keys.
I've actually been using Roku products for many years, and one thing I've learned is that the remotes tend to devour batteries, regardless of the version you're using. My advice: splurge on the Voice Remote Pro, even if the only advanced feature you'll take advantage of is its USB-C rechargeable cell. The Voice Remote Pro is also compatible with most Roku streaming devices and audio tech, as well as all Roku TVs, whether it's a first-party model or a Hisense/TCL model that uses Roku OS.
IR or RF: the other two Roku remote technologies you'll want to know about
Beyond the addition of voice controls, you may also want to invest in one of Roku's higher-tier remotes if you don't want to be limited by infrared (IR). Both Roku simple remotes use IR, which requires you to point the remote directly at your Roku streamer or smart TV to control it. Both the Voice Remote and Voice Remote Pro use radio frequency (RF), so you don't have to worry about line-of-sight obstacles affecting your TV or device inputs.
An RF remote is particularly convenient if you're going for an out-of-sight, out-of-mind home theater setup. You can tuck a device like the Roku Ultra behind closed cabinet doors, without having to add an IR blaster to your already-cramped entertainment center. Alternatively, you could even attach said Roku Ultra to the back of a wall-mounted TV; no matter where the device ends up living, an RF remote will control it — no questions asked.
We should mention that you can control most Roku hardware using the free Roku mobile app, too, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. As a bonus, you'll even be able to pair a set of wireless headphones or earbuds to your phone or tablet to use Roku's private listening mode. At the end of the day, upgrading to a Roku Voice Remote or Voice Remote Pro is often worth the extra $10-20, especially considering that the heftiest remote price is only $30.