Roku Simple Remote Vs. Voice Remote: Is It Worth Making The Upgrade?

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Roku is one of the pioneers of all things streaming entertainment. Whether you're using one of the company's streaming devices or a smart TV running Roku OS, you'll be treated to an intuitive and customizable user interface. You'll navigate these screens and menus using a Roku-supplied remote, and right now, there are four first-party controllers on the market. If the version you're using doesn't have a microphone button, that means the remote doesn't support voice controls.

There are two first-party Roku remotes like this, which the company refers to as Roku simple remotes: the $10 Roku Players Remote, and the $10 Roku TV Remote. Most of Roku's current streaming device lineup comes with the $20 Roku Voice Remote. The exception is the Roku Ultra, which includes the $30 Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Voice Remote Pro features a rechargeable battery, backlit buttons, hands-free voice controls, and a lost-remote function. If your Roku-powered streamer or smart TV came with one of the Roku simple remotes, upgrading to a mic-equipped model may be worth it, especially if you don't like using directional buttons or shortcut keys.

I've actually been using Roku products for many years, and one thing I've learned is that the remotes tend to devour batteries, regardless of the version you're using. My advice: splurge on the Voice Remote Pro, even if the only advanced feature you'll take advantage of is its USB-C rechargeable cell. The Voice Remote Pro is also compatible with most Roku streaming devices and audio tech, as well as all Roku TVs, whether it's a first-party model or a Hisense/TCL model that uses Roku OS.