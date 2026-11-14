5 Anker Accessories Apple Watch Owners Should Check Out
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anker is one of the world's biggest charging equipment manufacturers, with millions of people relying on it for their charging needs. We've reviewed and recommended hundreds of Anker accessories over the years and have consistently found them enjoying top ratings on platforms like Amazon and Best Buy. Naturally, the brand also produces a wide variety of charging accessories for Apple products, including the Apple Watch.
However, Anker has hundreds of products in its portfolio, and because almost all of them offer solid features and competitive pricing, it can be difficult to pick the best Anker accessory for your Apple Watch charging needs. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable wireless charger for your Apple Watch, or maybe you want one that also charges your iPhone and AirPods. What if you want to charge your Apple Watch on the go?
There are other factors to consider, too, such as charging speeds, compatibility with different Apple Watch models, simultaneous connections, and what's included in the box. All of that variety can make it tough to figure out which model is right for you. To help you out, we've done extensive research to identify the top five Anker accessories that Apple Watch owners should check out. Our selections cover a wide price range and also cater to different use cases, so you'll have an option that best fits your needs.
Anker Prime 3-in-1 foldable MagSafe charger
The Anker Prime 3-in-1 foldable MagSafe charger is powered by the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and is therefore the fastest wireless charging option in Western markets for your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. It delivers 25 watts of output, and according to Anker, it can charge an Apple Watch Series 10 from 0% to 50% in just 19 minutes and an iPhone 18 Pro to 50% in just 27 minutes. It's available for $149.99 on Amazon, where it enjoys a 4.5-star (out of five stars) score after nearly 1,200 ratings.
This 3-in-1 model is a foldable charger, so it's also great for travel, and it weighs in at only half a pound and, when folded, measures just 3.74 by 2.38 by 1.22 inches. The watch-charging extension is docked into the station and just needs to be pressed once to pop up. Users will also appreciate that it comes with two anti-slip stickers for watches, along with a 45-watt USB-C wall charger that helps the wireless charging slots deliver their maximum 25-watt output and a five-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.
The charger comes with TUV-certified AirCool technology, which Anker's testing shows delivers temperatures nearly10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than other 25-watt wireless chargers. That does make a difference in real-world use, as several Amazon buyers have praised its ability to stay cool and avoid overheating. Another unique feature is just how quiet it is, with reviewers also noting a lack of noticeable fan noise. The magnets are also strong enough that you can attach your iPhone with one hand and it simply sticks, and the charger supports landscape mode as well.
Anker MagGo power bank
The Anker MagGo power bank is, by and large, a typical wired power bank, but with the addition of an adjustable charging slot for the Apple Watch attached to its side. It's therefore one of the very few accessories that can charge your Apple Watch without needing to be plugged into a wall charger itself. It sells for $89.99 on Amazon and boasts a solid 4.5-star score after more than 2,100 ratings. For the price, you get a 10,000-milliampere-hour battery capacity with a total power output of 35 watts.
Just keep in mind that only five watts of that goes toward charging the Apple Watch, with the normal wired connections delivering a maximum of 30 watts. Neither of those numbers is particularly strong in terms of speedy charging, but it's the rare flexibility of being able to charge your Apple Watch on the go that makes this power bank worth considering. Speaking of charging speeds, it can charge an Apple Watch Series 9 to about half full in 30 minutes, according to Anker. It's also fairly light and portable, weighing 0.52 pounds and measuring 3.7 by 2.0 by 1.3 inches.
Reviewers have praised the MagGo for its portability and its built-in USB-C cable, which is both long enough and sturdy enough to double as a carrying strap. There's also another USB-A outlet, so you can charge two devices at once via a wired connection. This MagGo power bank also comes with a digital display that shows the remaining power, the wattage at which each of the three outlets is drawing power, as well as the time remaining until the power bank is fully charged.
Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 charging station
The Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 charging station is indeed shaped like a UFO when folded shut, making it a great pick if you want to ditch those boxy-looking wireless chargers. It has a unique form factor in that it can not only be opened fully to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once but also be semi-opened, splitting in half to serve as a stand for charging your iPhone in landscape mode.
When folded, the UFO measures just 2.36 by 2.36 by 1.4 inches and is one of the most compact multi-device wireless chargers we've seen. As such, it's also a top recommendation for people looking for a travel-friendly wireless charger for their Apple Watch. You can buy this gadget for $89.99 on Amazon, where buyers have given it a very healthy 4.4-star score after more than 2,000 ratings.
Your purchase also includes a 40-watt wall charger and a five-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. Amazon reviewers appreciate its diminutive size and the value it brings for the sticker price. The charger supports fast, Qi2-certified 15-watt wireless charging, which can take an Apple Watch Series 10 to 100% in under an hour-and-a-half, per Anker. Lastly, like most modern wireless chargers, this one is also compatible with both new and older Apple Watch models, AirPods, and iPhones dating back to the iPhone 12.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 charging station
If you want to charge your iPhone and earbuds alongside your Apple Watch and are specifically looking for a wireless charging dock that looks stylish on your work or bedside table while occupying very little space, you might want to consider the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 charging station. Available in black and white, it doesn't fold like the ones above but instead impresses with its compact and stylish design. It measures just 4.88 by 3.46 by 3.46 inches, and Amazon reviewers say its circular base is heavy enough to make it stable.
This MagGo charger is available for $89.99 on Amazon, where the retailer's customers have given it a high 4.6-star score after more than 2,600 ratings. According to our research, it provides excellent bang for your buck, given that it comes with a 40-watt USB-C Anker adapter and a five-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable in the box, so you get the full charging setup in one purchase. Importantly, the MagGo is Qi2-certified and offers fast wireless charging speeds up to 15 watts. Anker claims it can charge the Apple Watch Series 10 from 0% to 100% in just an hour and 13 minutes, and real-world users have mostly backed this up.
This charging station is compatible with all the latest Apple Watches, iPhones, and AirPods, and even works as a nightstand thanks to its strong magnets, which let you place your iPhone on it horizontally. Plus, you can adjust the viewing angle by up to 45 degrees, which Amazon reviewers say is an easy process.
Anker Foldable Charging Dock for Apple Watch
The Anker Foldable Charging Dock for Apple Watch is a great choice for users who need a wireless charging station just for their Apple Watch. These could be people who already have dedicated wireless charging options for their iPhones and AirPods or prefer wired charging for those devices. As a result, it's also the most affordable Apple Watch charger on this list. It's priced at just $29.98 on Amazon, where it enjoys a stellar 4.7-star score after 600 ratings.
We also really like this Anker charging dock's design. It looks like a flattened earbuds case and allows for two watch placements: one completely flat, with the watch on its back, and another with the magnetic ring propped up and the watch placed vertically, which Anker calls Nightstand Mode. Reviewers particularly like this charger for its portability, as it's both super compact (just 3.2 by 3.2 by 0.8 inches) and light (just 0.19 pounds). Plus, the four-foot cable that comes with the gadget is stored inside the device body. The cable can be coiled and uncoiled depending on how much you need, making this charger really easy to travel with.
This charging dock is also MFi certified, which means it has been approved by Apple. Just note that Anker doesn't specifically mention the wireless charging speeds of this device, though users have reported fast charging, with some noting that the charger doesn't run hot, either. It's also a great pick if you have a slightly older Apple Watch or wall charger, as it supports even the Apple Watch Series 1 and comes with a USB-A cable.
How we selected these Apple Watch accessories from Anker
Our selection process for this guide was relatively straightforward but meticulous at the same time. Although we had a one-stop shop — Anker — to pick our options from, we put considerable thought into selecting a wide variety of Apple Watch accessories to make our guide comprehensive. First, we narrowed down the different categories of Apple Watch charging equipment Anker manufactures, including standalone wireless chargers, 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging stations, and more typical power banks with an Apple Watch charging disc attached to them.
Next, when it came to selecting the exact models, we considered a range of factors, including build quality, charging speeds, whether they include charging bricks in the box, how light and compact they are, as well as value for money. Our selections also span different budget ranges, starting from as low as $30 and stretching to $120, so there's something for everyone.
Along with these criteria, we combed through third-party retail outlets, namely Amazon, to select only products with the highest ratings. As such, you can rest assured that each of the five Anker accessories in our guide works as advertised, with each having hundreds or thousands of positive reviews from real-world Apple Watch users (and Amazon customers). Lastly, all these Anker Apple Watch accessories are available on Amazon, so you can enjoy seamless and quick shipping.