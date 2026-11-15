This Is The One PC Part You Should Never Cheap Out On

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Unless you buy used, there's no getting around today's DIY PC market prices. The data center-induced memory shortage continues to hike price tags for GPUs, RAM, and storage to new heights, making it tempting to save a few bucks wherever possible. You might opt for a cheaper motherboard, skip RGB lighting effects, or settle for a smaller SSD — but there's one part of your PC that you should never cheap out on: the power supply unit (PSU).

Kitting your PC with a cheap, unreliable PSU is like building a house on unstable foundation. A faulty power supply can damage other expensive components or, in the worst-case scenario, pose a serious electrical fire hazard. When you've already spent hundreds — or thousands — of dollars on the rest of your build, that's just not worth the risk. Especially considering it's a fairly small monetary jump to upgrade your PSU.

Investing in a quality power supply also goes a long way towards future-proofing your PC. A reliable PSU with enough wattage can carry your rig through several processor and GPU upgrades, saving you from the need to replace it before you planned to. So, while a budget-friendly PSU might look appealing when you're trying to keep your build under a certain price, it's worth understanding what you may be sacrificing to save that money.