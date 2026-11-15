The 5 Best New Features Added To Steam In 2026 (So Far)

Valve's November update to its game review process and submissions may seem much more developer-focused, but in fact it can still be impactful for consumers. Improving how games are reviewed before hitting the platform can drastically help catalog quality, if done properly. Sadly, Steam has an AI problem, mainly with cloning and developers submitting broken AI-generated builds.

With OpenAI and Anthropic regularly releasing and improving tools to make vibe-coding easier, a backlash has been brewing among gamers. Many have said they feel played by this influx of vibe-coded apps that seem like unpolished cash-grabs or outright scams.

As a result, people have become more wary of what they are actually buying and playing, particularly because Valve doesn't ban games developed using these types of tools. That's why things needed to change, especially for game reviews and submissions.

Valve's changes include requiring developers to prove their games can run for at least five minutes within the past seven days before they can submit. Valve says on its FAQ page that the review process can take up to 12 business days, and developers should pay attention to the new checklist items, such as confirming achievements and other downloadable elements, before submission. This matters for users because it increases their chances of getting higher-quality games with a more productive wait time — adding a new "filter" means developers have to hit a higher quality bar. Plus, the company has said it received what it called "a significant increase" in submissions during 2026. Again, this likely has to do with how AI has impacted game development and digital distribution.