How To Connect Your Steam Deck OLED To A TV

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One of the reasons you'd prefer the Steam Deck over consoles like the PlayStation 5, the latest Xbox, or even Valve's own Steam Machine is the portability. However, this doesn't mean you can't use a bigger external screen the same way you would with a tabletop console. Whether you're using the OLED or non-OLED variant, you can connect your Steam Deck to a TV in a variety of ways. This includes a docking station or a hub, connecting the Deck directly to your TV using an adapter, or doing away with cables entirely by opting for a wireless connection using an app such as Steam Link. Each method has its own advantages and drawbacks, which we'll get into now.

Opting for a dock makes sense as it holds the device and provides additional USB and ethernet ports. You can get an official Dock for the Steam Deck from Valve for $80, but there are plenty of cheaper Steam Deck alternatives out there as well. Regardless of the specific one you're using, just plug the main USB-C cable into your Steam Deck, connect a power supply to the dock, and then use an HDMI cable to connect your dock to the TV. Select the correct HDMI source on your TV, and your Steam Deck will automatically adjust its display settings. If you'd like to change these, you can do so by pressing the Steam button on the Deck and going to Settings, then Display. From there, you can change the resolution by clicking through the External Display Scaling options while the Deck is connected to an external display.