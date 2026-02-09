4 Big Changes Coming To Steam In 2026

The Steam Controller might just become most people's first choice for pretty much every kind of game. It's thicker than most others and uses this extra space to include two square touchpads right below its analog sticks — a feature borrowed from Valve's highly successful Steam Deck.

This controller improves on everything the old version got wrong and keeps what it did right. The larger size might take some getting used to, but it makes good use of the extra space, as the touchpads are an amazing addition. These offer a higher degree of precision that gamers value in FPS titles, but you can also use the controller for simple puzzle games if you prefer a cursor experience over an analog input. The touchpads also allow you to navigate your desktop with just your controller without having to switch to your mouse — a very convenient upside. Unlike the previous Steam controller, though, you're not forced into touch-only playing; if you don't want to use the touchpad for something, you still have two analog sticks.

This controller also has very accurate gyro control for high-precision aiming. An added feature only activates this gyro when specific conditions are met, such as when you're holding the controller with one hand or pressing a specific button, making accidental movement less frequent. As for connectivity options, you can use this controller via Bluetooth, wirelessly with a dedicated magnetic puck, or when plugged in with a USB. Overall, this strikes us as a great controller with no obvious drawbacks.