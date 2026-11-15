Adding Plastic To Roads Sounds Like A Bad Idea, But Scientists Found An Unexpected Benefit

Plastic has had a devastating impact on the environment, largely due to the fact that it typically requires fossil fuels to produce and can take centuries to degrade. Worse still, the U.S. only recycles less than 9% of its plastic, meaning most of what's thrown away is destined to end up in a landfill. But what if it was possible to re-use old plastic that took full advantage of its durability? That's exactly what new research is suggesting, with one idea being to strengthen roads by mixing asphalt with recycled plastic. The end result would theoretically increase longevity and resilience to potholes, while also reducing the amount of harmful microplastics introduced into our air, soil, and water.

Plastic-infused asphalt is nothing new, though it goes by several names including "plastic roads" and Recycled Plastic-Modified Asphalt (or, RPMA). It was first developed in 2001 but until recently, nobody had formally examined just how much microplastic they would disperse during their lifetime. A new study from Penn State University, however, found that roads made of asphalt and low-density polyethylene — which is often used in product packaging – released a staggering 56.5% less plastic-like materials than roads made of asphalt alone (via ScienceDirect).

It's certainly an exciting time for civil engineering. While roads have existed for millennia, the technology behind them is still evolving. For instance, researchers have been experimenting with using MRIs to detect failing roads before potholes form and using AI to create self-healing concrete that can last longer and even survive natural disasters such as earthquakes.