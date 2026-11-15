How Long Does Thermal Paste Last In A PC?

PC gamers might fight about which operating system is best or whether Nvidia outperforms AMD, but there is one indisputable fact upon which everyone agrees: Thermal paste is mandatory for effective heat dissipation. Unfortunately, that is where the consensus ends. Ask five people how best to apply it or how often it should be replaced and you'll likely get five different answers. So how long can you reasonably expect thermal paste to last in your PC? The truth is it depends.

Some manufacturers claim a lifespan of up to five years once the thermal paste has been applied to the CPU but also note that it may continue functioning as expected for several years beyond this. Others stay away from strict timelines and simply suggest reapplying the paste whenever you remove the CPU cooler, a task performed infrequently enough that it makes sense to kill two birds with one stone. Realistically you shouldn't have to replace your thermal paste unless you notice a dramatic temperature increase or louder fans than normal.

You might not want to rely on the old paste that's been sitting around since you first built your PC, either. Once opened, a container of thermal paste can survive up to five years, but this is impacted by how it was stored, what it's made of, and whether it was properly sealed. On the other hand, unopened thermal compound can last for decades in the right conditions (though it would likely be less effective than a modern compound due to technological advances).