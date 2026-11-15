Anker Vs. Belkin: Which Is The Best Mobile Accessories Brand?
When it comes to powering your devices, you'll probably end up using a third-party accessory at some point. These days, most smartphones only come with one cable in the box, which may get lost or not be enough for your use. When looking at third-party charging accessories, there are a few companies to choose from that have a range of power banks, chargers, charging stations, and more. Two widely known brands are Anker and Belkin, both of which produce mobile accessories, but one may be better than the other.
Anker and Belkin may both offer a line of mobile accessories, but as for which is the best mobile accessories brand, that comes down to certain aspects. A few key components to what makes a brand the best can include how reliable, practical, and cost-effective each item is. The two share accessories that function similarly, but users and professionals who have tested either brand say that while both are good, Belkin is often regarded as the best mobile accessories brand between the two of them. You'll find laptop and MacBook chargers, charging blocks, and power banks — like these best Belkin gadgets – made by either company online at stores such as Amazon. Both may offer comparable products, but according to those who have used Belkin mobile accessories, the company may be more reliable and make sturdier products.
Comparing Anker and Belkin's products
Deciding whether Belkin or Anker is the best brand for you can also come down to price. There is a method to pick the best power bank and mobile accessory for your device. Taking a look at two of Anker and Belkin's portable chargers, there isn't a lot of difference between the accessories when it comes to performance.
The Anker 335 Charger 67W is a USB charger that includes three USB ports to charge multiple items at a time. You can find it for around $35.99. That price will get you 67W, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and foldable prongs so you can pack it and bring it with you wherever you go. An expert tech review also found that it was able to charge a smartphone from zero to full in around 80 minutes. Reviews on Amazon say that they enjoy how compact the charger is and that it provides such a quick charge for their devices.
The Belkin 67W 3 Port USB charger offers a lot of the same specifications as its Anker counterpart. However, it costs more at around $44.99, but that more expensive price point typically means you're getting a more reliable and dependable product. A downside is that some regional versions of the charger do not come with foldable prongs, but it's still small enough to be carried with you. Amazon reviews find it reliable in a pinch and fast at charging devices.
Belkin has the best mobile accessories
Deciding on the best mobile accessory maker between Anker and Belkin can depend on what users prefer, and many may gravitate towards Belkin, though some others do prefer to use Anker devices. It's similar to how there are those who like Android more than iOS devices; it can be a matter of personal preference.
As is the case with the two chargers mentioned earlier, the Belkin may not have foldable prongs, but the tech review found it to be equally as good as the Anker model. As for users who own either an Anker or Belkin product, Anker seems to get more reviews on Amazon. Reviews for the Belkin 10,000 mAh 20W USB were at around 810 at the time of writing, whereas reviews for the 10,000W Anker Power Bank showed around 15,767 reviews. However, the Anker received about a 4.5-star rating, while the Belkin scored 4.4 stars, which is very little to really notice a difference.
You may also want to consider that Belkin has been around much longer when compared to Anker. Belkin was founded in 1983 when the company first created a cable that could connect between an Apple and a printer. Anker was started in 2011, which is 28 years after Belkin first started making accessories and components for PCs and mobile devices.