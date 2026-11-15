How Much Would It Cost To Buy A Nintendo Console In 1986 Vs. 2026?

Reports about the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) price widely conflict, depending on where you look and which bundle you choose. Newspaper/magazine scans and various articles list the bundle with the Control Deck and "Super Mario Bros." retailed for anywhere between $90 and $130. The Deluxe set that came with extras, on the other hand, could be anywhere from $180 to $250. For the sake of comparison, we're using the $90 price tag for the control deck/"Super Mario Bros." bundle and $200 for the Deluxe set. In 1988, Nintendo introduced other premium editions, like the Action Set, along with additional sets in subsequent years.

Meanwhile, Nintendo launched the Switch 2 for $450, but new bundles shot up to $500 in September 2026. Looking back at just the Control Deck edition, after adjusting for inflation, the 2026 price comes out to $276.68 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' calculator (September 2026 data), which is a little more than half the cost of a Nintendo Switch 2. Funnily, you get slightly more at $276, including an additional controller and "Super Mario Bros."

You can also look at it backward and figure out what a Nintendo Switch 2 would have cost in 1986. The 2026 $500 price is equivalent to $162 in 1986, which is closer to the more expensive package from then — $200 is $614 after inflation — but nowhere near the $90 core one. The Deluxe Set also came with more accessories and two Game Paks, so you're getting more bang for your buck. Nintendo Switch 2 bundles include only one digital game and a three-month online membership, for $530 to $550.